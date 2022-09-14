2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Hits the Nurburgring Silently, We Get to See Its Dashboard

Rolls-Royce continues its testing program for the 2024 Spectre, its first electric vehicle. The British model has been spotted while being driven at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, as well as on roads in the vicinity of the German racetrack that happens to be the most demanding of its kind in the world.
Just like the last time when the Spectre's prototype was seen in public, its body was covered in a distinctive type of camouflage. To be specific, we are referring to the vinyl that has various words written on it. In this case, Rolls-Royce used the vinyl camo as a means to advertise its latest car.
While the British marque has no need to advertise its cars through guerilla marketing stunts such as this one, it does result in an interesting look for the prototype of the Spectre. After all, even the British marque went ahead and published a photo gallery of its 2024 Spectre as it entered its second phase of testing.
It did not take more than a moment to notice that the prototype seen in the photo gallery is different from the one that was showcased by Rolls-Royce months ago.
It is customary for automakers to use multiple prototypes when developing a new model, especially during testing. The reason is that they need to rack up miles of real-world data, and doing so with several prototypes, along with multiple drivers, will always be easier than with a single vehicle.
Earlier this year, the British marque noted that it is perfecting the suspension of the Spectre on the French Riviera. Now, we get to see the prototype as it drives on the most demanding track in the world, which leads to an entirely different challenge.
While Rolls-Royce's Spectre is not meant to become a track-day special, it should be able to perform accordingly on twisty roads that come without the best possible asphalt. In other words, a perfect track would not suffice.
Some of the corners on the Nürburgring Nordschleife match the criteria, so the vehicle's active suspension will be put to the test on this track from all points of view.
As you may be aware, the vehicle can automatically decouple the anti-roll bars to reduce the effect of a pothole or a difference in road height, while also stiffening the other dampers, to keep the car under control.
The system is incredibly complex, with over 18 sensors monitored during cornering, and all is done to get the most out of the four-wheel-steering, four-wheel drive and active suspension systems. The Brits are expected to finish their electric super coupe by next year, with deliveries set to start in Q4 2023.
