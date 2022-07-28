autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Now Testing “Magic Carpet Ride” Suspension

Home > News > Car Profile
28 Jul 2022, 14:12 UTC ·
Rolls-Royce Spectre cold-weather testing concluded in March 2022. The second phase of testing concerns the ride quality of the all-electric luxobarge. To this effect, the British automaker is currently refining and perfecting the “magic carpet ride” suspension on the French Riviera.
2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV 16 photos
2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
We’ve all heard about “magic carpet ride” suspension, but Rolls-Royce is trying something different on this occasion. The British automaker is referring to electronic roll stabilization that integrates new hardware components such as anti-roll bars that can be decoupled automatically, the Flagbearer system that uses high-definition cameras to read the road ahead, and the satellite navigation system that prepares the Spectre for cornering.

The automatic decoupling of the anti-roll bars allows each wheel to act independently, preventing the rocking motion that occurs when one side of the vehicle hits an undulation in the road. Once a corner is confirmed as imminent by the satellite navigation and Flagbearer systems, the anti-roll bars are recoupled. Rolls-Royce has also programmed the dampers to stiffen for cornering and the four-wheel-steering system to prepare for activation.

While cornering, more than 18 sensors are monitored. Rolls-Royce claims that steering, braking, power delivery, and suspension parameters are automatically adjusted so that the vehicle remains stable without compromising the industry-leading ride quality. Clever tech is complemented by clever engineering, with Rolls-Royce confirming a 30-percent improvement in rigidity over all of the British brand's current motor cars.

How was that possible? Well, the lithium-ion battery features an extremely rigid structure that’s integrated into the aluminum spaceframe. Initially advertised as having a drag coefficient of Cd 0.26, the Spectre has been further improved to Cd 0.25, which is unprecedented in this car segment.

Customer deliveries of the Rolls-Royce Spectre “electric super coupe” will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 if everything goes according to plan.



Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
2024 rolls-royce spectre EV Rolls-Royce Spectre suspension Rolls-Royce technolgy luxury Coupe
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories