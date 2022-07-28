2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Now Testing “Magic Carpet Ride” Suspension

Rolls-Royce Spectre cold-weather testing concluded in March 2022. The second phase of testing concerns the ride quality of the all-electric luxobarge. To this effect, the British automaker is currently refining and perfecting the “magic carpet ride” suspension on the French Riviera.
We’ve all heard about “magic carpet ride” suspension, but Rolls-Royce is trying something different on this occasion. The British automaker is referring to electronic roll stabilization that integrates new hardware components such as anti-roll bars that can be decoupled automatically, the Flagbearer system that uses high-definition cameras to read the road ahead, and the satellite navigation system that prepares the Spectre for cornering.
The automatic decoupling of the anti-roll bars allows each wheel to act independently, preventing the rocking motion that occurs when one side of the vehicle hits an undulation in the road. Once a corner is confirmed as imminent by the satellite navigation and Flagbearer systems, the anti-roll bars are recoupled. Rolls-Royce has also programmed the dampers to stiffen for cornering and the four-wheel-steering system to prepare for activation.
While cornering, more than 18 sensors are monitored. Rolls-Royce claims that steering, braking, power delivery, and suspension parameters are automatically adjusted so that the vehicle remains stable without compromising the industry-leading ride quality. Clever tech is complemented by clever engineering, with Rolls-Royce confirming a 30-percent improvement in rigidity over all of the British brand's current motor cars.
How was that possible? Well, the lithium-ion battery features an extremely rigid structure that’s integrated into the aluminum spaceframe. Initially advertised as having a drag coefficient of Cd 0.26, the Spectre has been further improved to Cd 0.25, which is unprecedented in this car segment.
Customer deliveries of the Rolls-Royce Spectre “electric super coupe” will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 if everything goes according to plan.
Our all-electric #RollsRoyce, #Spectre, is undergoing its second testing phase on the French Riviera.— Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) July 28, 2022
Forming a crucial part of its 2.5m kilometre global testing programme, a total of 625k kilometres will be driven on and around the French Côte d’Azur.#SpiritElectrified pic.twitter.com/qOEehtEQwy