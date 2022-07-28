Lewis Hamilton Responds to Sebastian Vettel's Retirement, "It's Been an Honour"

Today, Sebastian Vettel finally joined Instagram. But his fans’ happiness was short lived because the four-time World Champion announced he will be retiring from Formula One, and everyone, including Lewis Hamilton, has lots to say about that.
Sebastian Vettel made his official F1 debut in 2007 at the United States Grand Prix with BMW Sauber, the same year as Lewis Hamilton. He raced with different teams, including Scuderia Ferrari, Toro Rosso, and his current team, Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes. But it was during his time with Red Bull Racing that he truly shined bright. Vettel joined the team in 2009 and had a few absolutely amazing years, as he won four World Championships in four consecutive years in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013.
The German racing driver’s most fierce rival at the time was two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso and the two gave us some amazing competition over the years before he moved to Ferrari.
After Vettel announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season, everyone hopped on social media to talk about it. Including Lewis Hamilton.
"Sebastian Vettel, it's been an honour to call you a competitor and an even greater honour to call you my friend," his short message posted on his Instagram Stories began. "You're leaving this sport better than you found it which is always the goal," the British driver continued.
"I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man." The Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver also shared a couple of pictures of the two of them.
With ten more races to go, Sebastian Vettel is currently in 14th place in the 2022 Driver Standings, with only 15 points. But he vowed his best race is yet to come and we can’t wait to see it.
