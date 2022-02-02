2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric Luxury Cruiser Is Off to the Sound of the Spin Cycle

Like its Bentley arch rival, Rolls-Royce, too, is going electric, and they have taken a first step in this direction by kicking off the road-testing phase of the Spectre around Christmas. That’s when we spotted the first prototype of the zero-emission model, and more recently, our spy photographers have snapped another tester.
Wearing the same psychedelic wrap that appears to have been designed for 3D glasses, it looks like an evolution of the Wraith, and it is instantly recognizable as a Rolls-Royce. Up front, it has split headlamps flanking the rather small grille, and a cutout in the middle of the bumper, below the license plate holder, for the sensor of the semi-autonomous driving system.
Further back, the curvaceous design continues with a sloping roofline, and fat rear fenders, whereas out back, it has a small trunk lid, and vertical taillights. The diffuser is quite aggressive for the otherwise stylish car and incorporates two horizontal reflectors. The black wheels have a five-spoke pattern, and elsewhere, the body features the mandatory ‘Electric Test Vehicle’ stickers.
When they published their 2021 sales numbers last month, Rolls-Royce said that the Spectre will undergo an extreme testing protocol, covering roughly 2.5-million kilometers (+1.55-million miles). The journey will take it to different environments, simulating more than 400 years of use, according to the British auto firm owned by the BMW Group.
The automaker said that it will launch it by late 2023, which would make it a 2024 model, confirming at the same time that it will be built around the latest Phantom's architecture. Recent reports speak of a powertrain (or more) that might be shared with the upcoming BMW i7, otherwise expected with a 120 kWh battery pack that would enable a range of 435 miles (700 km) on a full charge, depending on the weather conditions.
Further back, the curvaceous design continues with a sloping roofline, and fat rear fenders, whereas out back, it has a small trunk lid, and vertical taillights. The diffuser is quite aggressive for the otherwise stylish car and incorporates two horizontal reflectors. The black wheels have a five-spoke pattern, and elsewhere, the body features the mandatory ‘Electric Test Vehicle’ stickers.
When they published their 2021 sales numbers last month, Rolls-Royce said that the Spectre will undergo an extreme testing protocol, covering roughly 2.5-million kilometers (+1.55-million miles). The journey will take it to different environments, simulating more than 400 years of use, according to the British auto firm owned by the BMW Group.
The automaker said that it will launch it by late 2023, which would make it a 2024 model, confirming at the same time that it will be built around the latest Phantom's architecture. Recent reports speak of a powertrain (or more) that might be shared with the upcoming BMW i7, otherwise expected with a 120 kWh battery pack that would enable a range of 435 miles (700 km) on a full charge, depending on the weather conditions.