2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Becomes Sportier With New GSR Trim

Mitsubishi has expanded the 2024 Outlander PHEV offering Down Under by introducing the new GSR. This trim level tops the family, adds exterior and interior enhancements, and is set to arrive in showrooms this month (March 2024).
Some of the highlights include the bi-tone paint option that mixes Red Diamond with Black Mica for the roof. It has black on the skid plates at both ends, on the side mirror casings, grille moldings, roof rails, fog lamp bezels, and other parts. The hood emblem is also in black, and so are the 20-inch alloys, whereas the GSL logo on the tailgate completes the look on the outside.
It's more of the same in the cockpit, where the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GSR has piano black trim and a laser-etched black finish on the shift lever panel. It also gets black upholstery, including on the seats, door cards, pillars, and headliner, and silver stitching on other components, which provides some contrast to the dark theme and rounds off the package.
The model is offered with the same gizmos as the previous range-topper of the series, the Exceed Tourer, on which it builds. Thus, customers will enjoy a 5+2 seating layout, front seats with heating and massage functions, a Bose premium audio, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and a few other features that separate it from the lesser Exceed, Aspire, and ES.
The Japanese automaker has priced the new Outlander PHEV GSR from AU$79,630 (equal to US$52,042) in Australia, which makes it a bit pricier than the Exceed Tourer. The latter has a drive-away price of AU$77,530 (US$50,669), and the regular exceed starts at AU$74,910 (US$48,957). The Aspire comes from AU$69,130 (US$45,180), and the entry-level ES from AU$62,310 (US$40,722).
All versions of the Mitsubishi Outlander are accompanied by a 10-year/200,000-kilometer (124,274-mile) warranty and have a ten-year capped price servicing. The battery comes with an eight-year/160,000 km (99,419 miles) warranty. All cars also benefit from the 12-month roadside assistance program, which can be extended for up to four years by servicing the vehicle at an authorized dealer comprising with the schedule.
Mitsubishi offers the 2024 Outlander PHEV in four trim levels in our market. The lineup starts from $40,345 with the ES and comprises the SE and SEL, which kick off at $42,995 and $46,295, respectively, before destination. The Platinum Edition tops the offering and carries an MSRP of $50,345.
It's more of the same in the cockpit, where the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GSR has piano black trim and a laser-etched black finish on the shift lever panel. It also gets black upholstery, including on the seats, door cards, pillars, and headliner, and silver stitching on other components, which provides some contrast to the dark theme and rounds off the package.
The model is offered with the same gizmos as the previous range-topper of the series, the Exceed Tourer, on which it builds. Thus, customers will enjoy a 5+2 seating layout, front seats with heating and massage functions, a Bose premium audio, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and a few other features that separate it from the lesser Exceed, Aspire, and ES.
In the safety department, the mid-size crossover gets the usual blind spot warning, active stability control, active traction control, brake override system, electronic brakeforce distribution, emergency stop signal, emergency brake assist, forward collision mitigation, hill descent, and hill start assists, lane change assist, trailer stability assist, speed limiter, etc.
The Japanese automaker has priced the new Outlander PHEV GSR from AU$79,630 (equal to US$52,042) in Australia, which makes it a bit pricier than the Exceed Tourer. The latter has a drive-away price of AU$77,530 (US$50,669), and the regular exceed starts at AU$74,910 (US$48,957). The Aspire comes from AU$69,130 (US$45,180), and the entry-level ES from AU$62,310 (US$40,722).
All versions of the Mitsubishi Outlander are accompanied by a 10-year/200,000-kilometer (124,274-mile) warranty and have a ten-year capped price servicing. The battery comes with an eight-year/160,000 km (99,419 miles) warranty. All cars also benefit from the 12-month roadside assistance program, which can be extended for up to four years by servicing the vehicle at an authorized dealer comprising with the schedule.
Mitsubishi offers the 2024 Outlander PHEV in four trim levels in our market. The lineup starts from $40,345 with the ES and comprises the SE and SEL, which kick off at $42,995 and $46,295, respectively, before destination. The Platinum Edition tops the offering and carries an MSRP of $50,345.