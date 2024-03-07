Mercedes-AMG Reveals High 2024 GLC 43 4Matic SUV and Coupe Pricing in Australia

It's a busy day for automotive enthusiasts in the Land Down Under because the Australian divisions of some major carmakers are revealing their latest novelties – and the ritzy pricing details.
For example, the cool and refreshed 2024 Jeep Wrangler kicks off at almost $76k in Australia, with the US automaker hoping that it won't matter to diehard enthusiasts because the iconic model comes with three grades, two body styles, revised styling, some performance updates, and a list of other novelties. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Australia replenishes the newly introduced 2024 Outlander and Outlander PHEV range by submitting the sporty GSR trim level in the Outlander plug-in hybrid lineup.
However, if you really want to act premium, choosing a luxury brand is essential. No worries, here comes Mercedes-Benz Australia with the announcement regarding the impending arrival of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC in the feistier Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic SUV and Coupe form. The German automaker first announced the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance back in July 2023 with the exact same powertrains as the eponymous C-Class models and only in regular SUV form.
After that, in September, the Coupe derivative also broke cover, but it took them a little while before translating the performance of the luxury compact crossover SUVs to right-hand drive. Also, Mercedes-Benz Australia is only introducing the lesser GLC 43 models at the moment – with the GCL 63s probably set to follow at a later date. Anyway, let us check out the goodies for the Land Down Under.
As always, Mercedes strives to package the fact that they gave up on the previous generation's V6s with the promise that its four-pot 2.0-liter makes good use of Formula One-hooned turbo technology. As such, the GLC 43 models feature 310 kW (416 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, with the mild hybrid system adding another 10 kW (13 hp) when needed for "even smoother and more instantaneous acceleration."
Other standard performance features include the rear-axle steering (a maximum steering angle of 2.5°), 4Matic all-wheel drive, AMG SpeedShift MCT 9G transmission, or the AMG Ride Control suspension, making the SUV and Coupe "more powerful and faster in the sprint to 100 km/h than the SUV or Coupé it replaces." As such, the best sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) can take just 4.8 seconds, according to the official figures released by the company.
Both feature generous standard equipment bundles – including the AMG Performance steering wheel dressed in Nappa leather, Active Distance Assist Distronic cruise control, Active Lane Keeping Assist, MBUX infotainment, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, or the Digital Light package, among others. Of course, pricing is accordingly high – the GLC 43 4Matic starts from AUD136,400 (MRLP – Manufacturer's Recommended List Price), while the Coupe version kicks off at no less than AUD146,900 (MRLP). That means almost $90k and $97k, respectively!
