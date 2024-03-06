Mansory Wants to Rival Cullinan and Purosangue With Special Coach Door Mercedes-AMG G 63

In the stratospheric world of ultra-luxury automotive companies, some are always more exotic than others. Curiously, Rolls-Royce and Ferrari, which are usually worlds apart, have come to clash in the realm of super-SUVs.
While a little over a decade ago, no one was capable of imagining a world where Aston Martin, Maserati, Bentley, Lamborghini, and others would produce crossover SUVs; the reality is that now we have the DBX, Levante, Bentayga, or Urus, among others – and many of them are now the best-selling products from their respective companies.
However, at least until Bentley decided to join the SUV game with a hyper-CUV, the top of the OEM high-riding world is represented by the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Ferrari Purosangue. Interestingly, they shouldn't compete with each other because Rolls is usually about a magically comfortable and potent ride, while the Prancing Horse is all about high Gs. Still, now their Cullinan and Purosangue clash in many departments without being considered true rivals. Still, they both have a V12 under the hood and rear-hinged coach doors, for example.
Although, over the years, it has grown to become a true luxury off-roader, no one would really compare the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Ferrari Purosangue. For starters, the latter is still a true off-road-focused SUV even in AMG G 63 form, and it also doesn't have a V12 under the hood or 'suicide' doors. No worries. After hearing all that, especially the latter part, a few aftermarket companies decided it was time for another of those classic 'hold my beer' moments.
As such, we recently saw German tuner Hofele address the issue with the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Coach Door Edition, or as the aftermarket outlet calls it, the HG63. The problem with that one is simple – due to the abundance of chrome and black paint, unless you open the doors to get welcomed by lots of conspicuous orange, you would never know it's a different G 63 compared to the rest of the tuned pack. Well, now there's a solution for that, too.
Brand, Germany-based luxury car, truck, and SUV modification firm Mansory has done it again - they're pimping the Mercedes-AMG G 63 with a 'Grande Entree' special edition that you may never forget – either for the right or wrong reasons, depending on your POV. The company, which dips its toes into about everything with a motor – from boats to lawnmower tractors – isn't necessarily new to the suicide door game, as they previously created the Mansory Gronos 6x6.
The latter is a 6x6 pickup truck converted from the standard Mercedes-AMG G 63 into a double cab with rear-hinged doors and a power increase to around 900 ponies and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque! Now, there's also a 'normal' Mercedes-AMG G 63 with coach doors, the limited edition 'Grande Entree,' "which offers the option of converting the rear doors to be hinged at the back with unique soft-closing technology. This makes access to the rear seats of the luxury off-roader even easier and at the same time gives it an exclusive, extraordinary look."
Naturally, this is a tuned SUV with a Mansory-style power increase to 850 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft), which should be enough to propel the off-roader to no less than 250 kph (155 mph) after sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds. So, do you like the fresh coach door looks?
