Mansory Wants to Rival Cullinan and Purosangue With Special Coach Door Mercedes-AMG G 63

In the stratospheric world of ultra-luxury automotive companies, some are always more exotic than others. Curiously, Rolls-Royce and Ferrari, which are usually worlds apart, have come to clash in the realm of super-SUVs.

While a little over a decade ago, no one was capable of imagining a world where Aston Martin, Maserati, Bentley, Lamborghini, and others would produce crossover SUVs; the reality is that now we have the DBX, Levante, Bentayga, or Urus, among others – and many of them are now the best-selling products from their respective companies.However, at least until Bentley decided to join thegame with a hyper-CUV, the top of the OEM high-riding world is represented by the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Ferrari Purosangue. Interestingly, they shouldn't compete with each other because Rolls is usually about a magically comfortable and potent ride, while the Prancing Horse is all about high Gs . Still, now their Cullinan and Purosangue clash in many departments without being considered true rivals. Still, they both have a V12 under the hood and rear-hinged coach doors, for example.Although, over the years, it has grown to become a true luxury off-roader, no one would really compare the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Ferrari Purosangue. For starters, the latter is still a true off-road-focused SUV even inG 63 form, and it also doesn't have a V12 under the hood or 'suicide' doors. No worries. After hearing all that, especially the latter part, a few aftermarket companies decided it was time for another of those classic 'hold my beer' moments.As such, we recently saw German tuner Hofele address the issue with the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Coach Door Edition , or as the aftermarket outlet calls it, the HG63. The problem with that one is simple – due to the abundance of chrome and black paint, unless you open the doors to get welcomed by lots of conspicuous orange, you would never know it's a different G 63 compared to the rest of the tuned pack. Well, now there's a solution for that, too.Brand, Germany-based luxury car, truck, and SUV modification firm Mansory has done it again - they're pimping the Mercedes-AMG G 63 with a 'Grande Entree' special edition that you may never forget – either for the right or wrong reasons, depending on your POV. The company, which dips its toes into about everything with a motor – from boats to lawnmower tractors – isn't necessarily new to the suicide door game, as they previously created the Mansory GronosThe latter is a 6x6 pickup truck converted from the standard Mercedes-AMG G 63 into a double cab with rear-hinged doors and a power increase to around 900 ponies and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque! Now, there's also a 'normal' Mercedes-AMG G 63 with coach doors, the limited edition 'Grande Entree,' "which offers the option of converting the rear doors to be hinged at the back with unique soft-closing technology. This makes access to the rear seats of the luxury off-roader even easier and at the same time gives it an exclusive, extraordinary look."Naturally, this is a tuned SUV with a Mansory-style power increase to 850 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft), which should be enough to propel the off-roader to no less than 250 kph (155 mph) after sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds. So, do you like the fresh coach door looks?