Mansory Ferrari SF90 Spider Brings Controversial Looks and a Healthy Power Boost

It is finally spring in the northern hemisphere, and Mansory is celebrating it with a tuned open-top supercar. Meet the F9XX that builds on the Ferrari SF90 Spider, which features the usual add-ons on the outside and boasts more power than a Lamborghini Revuelto.
This modified Ferrari SF90 Spider has multiple attachments in the looks department, including on the front bumper, front hood, fenders, side skirts, etc. It also gets a muscular chin spoiler, a larger diffuser with an integrated brake light, and a flashy wing at the rear.
The dominating hue is red, and this Italian stallion rides on YT.5 Air aftermarket wheels that are just as flashy as the rest of the exterior. Fortunately, Mansory has given the cockpit a mild makeover with lots of black suede and several red accents. The tuner's logos and the occasional new trim round off the makeover.
Mansory has developed a taste for boosting the performance of most of its creations recently, and this Ferrari SF90 Spider can put the Lamborghini Revuelto in its corner. As a matter of fact, it is punchier than the original Bugatti Veyron, or that's what the tuner claims anyway in the social media post we've added to the bottom of this story.
How does it stack up next to the stock Ferrari SF90? Well, it is 99 hp (100 ps/74 kW) punchier. The supercar's spec sheet reveals that it can sprint to 62 mph in just two and a half seconds, maxing out at 211 mph (340 kph). Without any outside intervention, the SF90 Spider takes seven seconds flat to 124 mph (200 kph), aided by the 986 hp (1,000 ps/736 kW) produced by its 4.0-liter turbo'd V8, assisted by three electric motors.
Due to the electric assistance, this tuned model is not that thirsty for a full-blown supercar. Mansory claims it returns the equivalent of 28.7 US mpg (8.2 l/100 km). It's unknown whether this machine was a special commission or if Mansory has simply modified it and is now looking to part ways with it, though we lean towards the former.
They could also apply a similar or identical treatment to any other SF90 out there, yet get ready to pay a small fortune for the makeover, as anything this tuner touches tends to cost a lot of money.
The supercar is available with a power boost, unleashing 1,100 horsepower, which is likely metric. That would translate to 1,185 brake horsepower or 884 kilowatts, and it also enjoys 723 pound-foot (980 Nm) of torque. Mansory says the 0-62 mph (0 to 100 kph) sprint is a 2.4-second affair, one-tenth faster than the Revuelto, and the V-max stands at 221 mph (355 kph), a bit more than its stock self.
