Mansory's Tuned Mercedes-AMG G 63 Looks Like a Flashy Toy Car

Another Mercedes-AMG G 63 has fallen victim to Mansory. This P850, as the tuner calls it, is not the ugliest we've seen from the controversial aftermarket specialist, but it's far from being the prettiest either.
As you can tell from the pictures shared on social media recently, the new Mansory P850 sports modifications inside and out. On the outside, it is all about fender flares, roof attachments, front and rear add-ons, muscular hood, extra lights, and a few other bits and bobs.
Those large wheels with disc-like styling would look better on a Rolls-Royce or at least a Mercedes-Maybach, but they are part of the makeover. We don't think this gray hue suits the said Mercedes-AMG G 63, but it also sets this premium super truck apart from the stock ones.
It's mostly teal on the inside, as this color dominates the reupholstered cockpit. Mansory applied it in the form of new leather upholstery to the dashboard, steering wheel, seats, door cards, and so on. It also has a custom headliner in the same shade with a starlight pattern, new front seats with extra side bolstering and integrated headrests, and a lot of carbon fiber trim.
How does it stack up against the stock G-Wagen from the Affalterbach sub-brand? Well, it is one second faster and mph (30 kph) quicker flat-out. Without modifications, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine yanks out 577 horsepower (585 ps/430 kW) and develops 627 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque. Not many customers may care about the fuel consumption, but it is the equivalent of 17.3 US mpg (13.6 l/100 km), Mansory says, and it has carbon dioxide emissions of 312 g/km.
This P850 is available at the tuner's store in Dubai, although Mansory hasn't said anything about the Benjamins. Nonetheless, it likely costs more than a nice home in most parts of the Western world, given that the stock Mercedes-AMG G 63 is not exactly a bargain either. A brand-new one will cost you at least $179,000 before destination stateside, whereas the lesser Mercedes-Benz G 550 (G 500 in Europe) kicks off at $143,000 and enjoys 416 hp (422 ps/310 kW) from its bi-turbo V8 for a 0-60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds, according to the spec sheet.
Those large wheels with disc-like styling would look better on a Rolls-Royce or at least a Mercedes-Maybach, but they are part of the makeover. We don't think this gray hue suits the said Mercedes-AMG G 63, but it also sets this premium super truck apart from the stock ones.
It's mostly teal on the inside, as this color dominates the reupholstered cockpit. Mansory applied it in the form of new leather upholstery to the dashboard, steering wheel, seats, door cards, and so on. It also has a custom headliner in the same shade with a starlight pattern, new front seats with extra side bolstering and integrated headrests, and a lot of carbon fiber trim.
The tuner's logo has replaced the three-pointed star emblems inside and out. Still, this isn't where they drew the line, as this Mercedes-AMG G 63 also has more power. As the P850 name implies, the output is rated at 850 metric horsepower, which translates to 838 hp or 625 kW. It also enjoys 738 pound-foot (1,000 Nm) of torque, and due to the extra oomph, it tops out at 155 miles an hour (250 kph) and takes 3.5 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph).
How does it stack up against the stock G-Wagen from the Affalterbach sub-brand? Well, it is one second faster and mph (30 kph) quicker flat-out. Without modifications, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine yanks out 577 horsepower (585 ps/430 kW) and develops 627 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque. Not many customers may care about the fuel consumption, but it is the equivalent of 17.3 US mpg (13.6 l/100 km), Mansory says, and it has carbon dioxide emissions of 312 g/km.
This P850 is available at the tuner's store in Dubai, although Mansory hasn't said anything about the Benjamins. Nonetheless, it likely costs more than a nice home in most parts of the Western world, given that the stock Mercedes-AMG G 63 is not exactly a bargain either. A brand-new one will cost you at least $179,000 before destination stateside, whereas the lesser Mercedes-Benz G 550 (G 500 in Europe) kicks off at $143,000 and enjoys 416 hp (422 ps/310 kW) from its bi-turbo V8 for a 0-60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds, according to the spec sheet.