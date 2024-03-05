This Barely Driven 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Just Sold for 2024 Ferrari 296 Money

When it comes to flagship-spec Mercedes-AMG GT models, the Black Series represents the pinnacle of the range. This particular 2021 example just sold for $375,000 and while that’s a lot of money, we can certainly understand the valuation.
Remember back when the AMG GT R came out as the most extreme AMG GT variant? It was 2017 and the AMG GT range was still in its infancy (somewhat), with Mercedes hoping that it would one day match the Porsche 911 in notoriety. For that to happen, you needed a unified design and multiple specifications, with tons of configurations.
It’s been 10 years since the first AMG GT went into production, and while I wouldn’t go as far as to say that it’s reached Porsche 911-levels of popularity, Mercedes did do an overall solid job.
That AMG GT R specification nearly broke the Internet. Every single car YouTuber wanted one, and on paper, it kicked serious ass compared to the “regular” GT S. Its M179 twin-turbocharged V8 engine was tuned to feature 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, getting you to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds.
Yet, what really should have broken the Internet (but didn’t) was the AMG GT Black Series, unveiled back in 2021. It came with 720 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, a higher redline, unique suspension, improved handling, a massive rear wing, and loads more. This thing could hit 60 mph in about 3 seconds flat. A monster of a car.
Assuming you agree with that last statement, you’ll be thrilled to admire this Cirrus Silver Metallic example we just found. Unfortunately, it’s already been sold to the tune of $375,000, which is roughly what you’d spend right now on a brand-new 2024 Ferrari 296 GTB. Personally, I’d rather have the Ferrari, but whatever.
Aside from the color, other exterior highlights pertaining to this car include the carbon-fiber elements (hood, roof, rear liftgate, canards, skirt extensions, fenders), power-folding side mirrors, LED headlights and taillights, plus the 19” and 20” AMG Black Series forged 10-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.
As for that previously mentioned twin-turbo V8, it sends its power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.
When new, this car retailed for $334,215, so we shouldn’t be too surprised that that someone paid $375k for it, especially since it’s got just 150 miles on the clock. It’ll probably be worth half a million, if not more, in only a few years' time.
Moving on to the interior, that’s where you’ll find the heated and power-adjustable AMG Performance seats with black Exclusive Nappa leather and Dinamica upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Burmester sound system, an AMG Performance steering wheel dripping in Alcantara, and more.
