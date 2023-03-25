You'll Have To 'Donate' More Than Your Kidney To Afford This Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

Mercedes brought back the ‘Black Series’ moniker after a long hiatus almost three years ago. The model in question builds on the outgoing Mercedes-AMG GT, and it’s already dead and buried, with production ending in 2022, with a little over 1,700 examples reportedly made.
One of the highlights of the car was the bi-turbo V8. The 4.0-liter lump has a flat-plane crank, and it churns out 720 brake horsepower or 730 metric horses/537 kilowatts. The torque number stands at 590 pound-feet (800 Nm), and everything is transferred to the rear-wheel drive through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Ask the Affalterbach brand how quick it is, and they’ll tell you that it needs just 3.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. In less than nine seconds after taking off, the speedometer will display 124 mph (200 kph). Keep your right foot planted, and it will run out of breath at 202 mph (325 kph).
Just like its GT R sibling, which was also discontinued, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series benefits from a coilover suspension. It features adaptive damping, adjustable camber and anti-roll bars too, and it has a much stiffer body translating to better performance during the apex-feeding sessions because it was designed to be fast not only in a straight line, but on twisty roads as well. Hitting the left pedal will engage the carbon ceramic brakes with motorsport pads and discs, which the automakers say that they were optimized for “temperature stability” and “fade resistance.” Precise steering with clear feedback was also mentioned in the official press release of the car during the grand unveiling, alongside the dedicated driving modes available at the push of a button to those holding the wheel.
Besides the punchy motor, clever suspension, and uprated brakes, the GT Black Series is also lighter, and more aerodynamic. It generates over 882 pounds (400 kg) of downforce at 155 mph (250 kph) due to the updated design. Looking like real racers from the GT3 and GT4 series, it has a much more aggressive vented hood, big grille, canards made of carbon fiber, and an adjustable apron. The side skirts are beefier, and the rear diffuser is bigger. Speaking of big things, we cannot ignore that humongous wing mounted at the rear. These were all made of the aforementioned material, just like the tailgate and other components, in order to keep the weight of the car in check. Thinner windows are part of the makeover, and it features 10-spoke alloys measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The wheels were wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.
two-door GT lineup, as it was equipped with carbon fiber bucket seats that sport a lot of side bolstering and integrated headrests. These were wrapped in Nappa leather and microfiber upholstery, complete with the occasional contrast stitching for a livelier look. Carbon fiber trim is visible throughout the interior. We should also mention the redesigned door cards with pull handles part of the weight-saving measures, and new steering wheel wrapped in microfiber. As an option, the three-pointed star brand used to offer the AMG Track Package, with four-point harnesses, titanium roll cage, and a fire extinguisher. However, this bundle was not available in the United States.
At launch, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series was a $325,000 affair in our market, before the $1,050 destination charge, or nearly twice as much as the GT R. Not long after deliveries commenced, insane dealer markups almost doubled the MSRPs, hence the occasional copy that was listed for grabs for some $600,000. The pictured one, however, is not ‘that’ expensive, but it is still insanely costly. We found it advertised by Hollmann, which is willing to let it go in exchange for €458,150 or almost $500,000 at today’s exchange rates. It has 520 miles (837 km) under its belt, a first registration dating back to March of 2022, and it is presented in orange on top of the dark leather and Alcantara interior. The vendor also mentions the multitude of gizmos that were equipped during the assembly process, which you can read for yourselves in the ad here.
Now, assuming you’d be in the market for an extremely fun-to-drive car built to devour apexes, which was made in a limited number, would you actually spend that much money on this Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series? We don’t know about you, but something in the veins of the Lamborghini Aventador, for much less than that, sounds more appealing to us. Either that or TWO Huracans. Or something from Ferrari while we’re at it, because as hot as this German machine may be, it’s not as exciting as a real blue-blooded beast.
Just like its GT R sibling, which was also discontinued, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series benefits from a coilover suspension. It features adaptive damping, adjustable camber and anti-roll bars too, and it has a much stiffer body translating to better performance during the apex-feeding sessions because it was designed to be fast not only in a straight line, but on twisty roads as well. Hitting the left pedal will engage the carbon ceramic brakes with motorsport pads and discs, which the automakers say that they were optimized for “temperature stability” and “fade resistance.” Precise steering with clear feedback was also mentioned in the official press release of the car during the grand unveiling, alongside the dedicated driving modes available at the push of a button to those holding the wheel.
Besides the punchy motor, clever suspension, and uprated brakes, the GT Black Series is also lighter, and more aerodynamic. It generates over 882 pounds (400 kg) of downforce at 155 mph (250 kph) due to the updated design. Looking like real racers from the GT3 and GT4 series, it has a much more aggressive vented hood, big grille, canards made of carbon fiber, and an adjustable apron. The side skirts are beefier, and the rear diffuser is bigger. Speaking of big things, we cannot ignore that humongous wing mounted at the rear. These were all made of the aforementioned material, just like the tailgate and other components, in order to keep the weight of the car in check. Thinner windows are part of the makeover, and it features 10-spoke alloys measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The wheels were wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.
two-door GT lineup, as it was equipped with carbon fiber bucket seats that sport a lot of side bolstering and integrated headrests. These were wrapped in Nappa leather and microfiber upholstery, complete with the occasional contrast stitching for a livelier look. Carbon fiber trim is visible throughout the interior. We should also mention the redesigned door cards with pull handles part of the weight-saving measures, and new steering wheel wrapped in microfiber. As an option, the three-pointed star brand used to offer the AMG Track Package, with four-point harnesses, titanium roll cage, and a fire extinguisher. However, this bundle was not available in the United States.
At launch, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series was a $325,000 affair in our market, before the $1,050 destination charge, or nearly twice as much as the GT R. Not long after deliveries commenced, insane dealer markups almost doubled the MSRPs, hence the occasional copy that was listed for grabs for some $600,000. The pictured one, however, is not ‘that’ expensive, but it is still insanely costly. We found it advertised by Hollmann, which is willing to let it go in exchange for €458,150 or almost $500,000 at today’s exchange rates. It has 520 miles (837 km) under its belt, a first registration dating back to March of 2022, and it is presented in orange on top of the dark leather and Alcantara interior. The vendor also mentions the multitude of gizmos that were equipped during the assembly process, which you can read for yourselves in the ad here.
Now, assuming you’d be in the market for an extremely fun-to-drive car built to devour apexes, which was made in a limited number, would you actually spend that much money on this Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series? We don’t know about you, but something in the veins of the Lamborghini Aventador, for much less than that, sounds more appealing to us. Either that or TWO Huracans. Or something from Ferrari while we’re at it, because as hot as this German machine may be, it’s not as exciting as a real blue-blooded beast.