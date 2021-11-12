The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Might Be Overpriced but Is an Absolute Track King

First impression of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is made by its stunningly sculptured exterior. Don’t let that pretty face fool you though, it is more than capable of extremely high performance. In fact, its twin-turbo V8 has the potential to change ‘Mercedes-AMG GT’ into ‘Mercedes-OMG GT’- true story. Doug DeMuro reviewed this insanely capable track beast.
You’ve probably heard of the Mercedes-AMG GT, the AMG GTC, the GTS, the track-focused GT R, and the GT R Pro, which certainly looked like the end of the line for the GT-series. But Mercedes wasn’t done yet. They still had a rabbit to pull out the hat; the AMG-GT Black Series.
The Black Series name is a revival Mercedes has not used in five years, which speaks volumes about this release. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is undoubtedly the most insane AMG-GT yet.
Its massive wing, race-inspired fender vents, and mean-looking facia, lightweight body tell a story of a race car with a mission. The first time Mercedes released the Black Series model, they said they would reserve it for the ultimate AMG, essentially a street-legal race car, and the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series fits that description.
So what kind of numbers does the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series put out? Well, Mercedes used a flat-plane crank in the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that gives it a completely different firing order, ultimately making 720 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The flat-plane crakshaft has also boosted the redline in the Black Series, making it rev much higher than a regular AMG GT. It comes with bigger turbos as we;;.
In addition to all that power, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is much lighter. It is 80 pounds lighter than an AMG GTR Pro, which is the lighter, track-focused AMG. With all the aero it includes, the Black Series is the ultimate track weapon. In fact, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is currently the fastest production car in the world around Nürburgring.
The supercar doesn’t come cheap at $350,000, and most people feel it’s a bit overpriced for a car that goes from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.2 seconds. But, according to DeMuro, the Black Series is not about straight lines, it’s a track-focused sports car tuned to be an absolute king in the corners.
