The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Might Be Overpriced but Is an Absolute Track King

First impression of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is made by its stunningly sculptured exterior. Don’t let that pretty face fool you though, it is more than capable of extremely high performance. In fact, its twin-turbo V8 has the potential to change ‘Mercedes-AMG GT’ into ‘Mercedes-OMG GT’- true story. Doug DeMuro reviewed this insanely capable track beast.

6 photos