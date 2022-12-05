Semi-Conductor Crisis Puts an End to One Feature on the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Following in the footsteps of the normal ICE-powered models in Australia, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has received more features for the 2023 model year, and has lost one due to the semi-conductor shortage.
Curious about the latter? That is the auto-tilt side mirror function on the Exceed and Exceed Tourer range-topping flavors of the electrified mid-size crossover.
As far as the novelties go, these comprise the improved lighting signature with sequential front indicators on the aforementioned models, as well as the heated steering wheel, and the Exceed Tourer's heated second-row seats. The entry-level ES has gained additional safety systems, such as the rear-cross traffic alert, automatic rear braking, and automatic high beams.
Another novelty that applies to the entire range is the standard rear automatic emergency braking (AEB) trailer connection override, which automatically disengages the rear AEB to prevent unwanted braking when reversing a trailer when the vehicle sports the genuine trailer and harness package. The electric parking brake auto-hold function has also been updated for the new model year, and it now stores the driver’s preference, Mitsubishi says.
Making its debut on the two top-of-the-line grades is the MI-PILOT driving assistant, with added functionality to the adaptive cruise control. The lane keeping assist has been boosted with the steering control assistance, and it can be activated at over 60 kph (37 mph), or when it detects a vehicle in front of it that drives at under 60 kph. The MI-PILOT also includes traffic jam assist, and speed limit assist via traffic sign recognition.
Power is still supplied by the 2.4-liter gasoline engine, rated at 98 kW (133 ps / 131 hp) and 195 Nm (144 lb-ft) of torque. This is backed up by front and rear electric motors, generating 85 kW (116 ps / 114 hp) and 255 Nm (188 lb-ft), and 100 kW (136 ps / 134 hp) and 195 Nm (144 lb-ft) respectively. The combined output and torque stand at 185 kW (252 ps / 248 hp) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), and the Outlander PHEV has a combined range of over 800 km (497 miles), out of which 84 km (52 miles) are on zero emissions.
In Australia, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a recommended retail price of AU$55,490 (US$37,698) for the ES, AU$61,990 (US$42,114) for the Aspire, AU$67,490 (US$45,850) for the Exceed, and AU$69,990 (US$47,549) for the Exceed Tourer. Production kicked off last month, and the first units will start arriving at dealers locally from January 2023.
