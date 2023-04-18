2024 Lexus LM Is a Chauffeur-Driven Minivan With Features That Would Make Maybach Jealous

There is a brand-new kid on the luxury car block, and it comes from a premium brand. It’s called the Lexus LM, and if you’re familiar with the nameplate, it’s because it builds on the success of the original one introduced four years ago and sold in China exclusively. However, the second generation, which was just unveiled at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, will be marketed in Europe. North America is not on that list.
In terms of design, the 2024 Lexus LM looks like an evolution of its predecessor. It sports a new interpretation of the company’s spindle grille, flanked by new LED headlights that are smaller than before. The side vents in the front bumper are bigger than before, and so is the apron-like piece.
The windscreen is just as arched as before, and the three-quarter windows are bigger. Lexus has reworked the pillar trim all around, and quite surprisingly, the wheels on the pictured LM are identical to those of its predecessor. Due to the new lighting signature out back, it looks more modern. Sporting the Lexus lettering in the middle instead of the corporate logo, the tailgate is new, and so is the bumper.
It may look like a more intricate facelift rather than a new generation, but the 2024 Lexus LM features 50% increased torsional rigidity, as well as a smoother overall ride quality thanks to the revised adaptive variable suspension. On top of these, the minivan that knocks on the door of the luxury establishment sports new seats that were developed after the automaker analyzed the body movements of passengers, and they’re said to stabilize the passengers’ line of sight, while also improving posture.
Advanced heating and cooling systems, which basically detect the occupants’ temperature for different parts of the body, like the head, chest, thighs, and feet, further contribute to the enhanced nature of the car. Individual gloveboxes, as well as a refrigerator, umbrella holder, fold-out tables, ambient lighting, premium audio, high-quality leather, woodgrain trim, and a few other gizmos, improve the overall luxury feel. These are joined by a bundle of safety gear comprising the usual stuff, including a driver monitor that can trigger the eCall system if the person holding the wheel does not respond to the warning alerts, bringing the car gently to a halt as well.
Lexus says the new LM will be offered in the 350h configuration in Europe, using the same powertrain as the NX 350h and RX 350h. The self-charging hybrid powertrain combines a 2.5-liter unit with an electric motor, for a total of 247 hp (250 ps/184 kW) and 176 lb-ft (239 Nm) of torque. It features an electronic all-wheel drive system with variable torque distribution and can max out at 118 mph (190 kph). In other markets outside Europe, the minivan will be offered with a 2.4-liter hybrid assembly as well.
Speaking of the seats, the new LM will be offered with seating for four or seven. In the most luxurious version of them all, the driver and front passenger will be separated by those at the rear via a partition wall, decorated by a massive 48-inch display, with three viewing modes: full-screen, cinema, and separate left and right screens showing individual content. The seven-seater adds a 14-inch display at the rear that can be operated independently from the one in the front console.
