2024 Kia Soul Is the Same but (Slightly) More Expensive

Kia has made a few minor adjustments to the Soul for the 2024 model year. The vehicle is on sale at retailers nationwide, retaining the looks and gear of its predecessor but adding a few gizmos and becoming a bit pricier.
The lineup comprises the same LX, S, GT-Line, and EX trim levels, with pricing kicking off at $19,990 for the entry level and at $22,490 and $23,590 for the two mid-spec variants, respectively. The top-of-the-line model can now be ordered from $24,290. All prices exclude the $1,325 destination fee. The previous model year Soul had MSRPs of $19,890, $22,390, $23,490, and $24,190, respectively.
What's new for the 2024 model year, you ask? That would be the EX Designer Package, according to the Korean automaker. It brings a few extra goodies to the car, such as the 18-inch alloys, a mix of cloth and faux leather upholstery, and the Umber Interior Color Package. Kia's 2024 Soul also gets a new sleep mode on the versions equipped with the smart key, which activates 40 seconds after locking the doors to prevent hackers from duplicating the frequency and thus stealing the vehicle.
Regardless of the chosen grade, all 2024 Kia Souls pack the same engine, a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter unit that carries over without any modifications. Paired with a CVT, it produces 147 hp (149 ps/110 kW) and 132 lb-ft (179 Nm) of torque, returning 27/33/30 US mpg (8.7/7.1/7.8 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined when it comes to the first three trim levels, and 29/35/31 mpg (8.1/6.7/7.6 l/100 km) on the top-of-the-line flavor of the car.
In the very short press release that announces the new model year updates, Kia also mentions the driver assistance features. These comprise the driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, high-beam assist, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist, which are standard on all trim levels. The blind spot collision avoidance, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist are standard on all grades bar the entry-level LX, and the forward collision avoidance assist with cyclist detection, and navigation-based smart cruise control are limited to the GT-line at an extra cost.
The 2024 Kia Soul is part of the third generation that has been around since 2019. Production takes place in Korea, and the family was given a mid-cycle refresh last year. The facelifted iteration brings the usual exterior tweaks, drops the X-Line trim level, and loses the option of ordering it with a turbocharged engine. Other updates include the new alloys, a couple of fresh dual-tone color options, and that's about it. Losing the turbo mill came one year after the automaker stopped offering the Soul with a manual gearbox, leaving the CVT as the sole choice.
