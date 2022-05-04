2023 Kia Soul Debuts in the U.S. With Enhanced Looks, New Gear, and a Single Engine

More on this:

1 Kia Soul EV Maxx Replaces First Edition Variant in the Land of Black Cabs and Harry Potter

2 Here's What You Can Expect From America's All-New 2021 Kia Soul EV

3 Kia e-Soul Struggles in Moose Test Because of Weight, Tortures Its Tires

4 2020 Kia Soul EV Shocks LA With 64 kWh Battery and Acid Paint

5 2020 Kia Soul Unveiled With Body Kits and Cool Looks