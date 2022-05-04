2023 Kia Soul Debuts in the U.S. With Enhanced Looks, New Gear, and a Single Engine

Kia’s third-gen Soul has received a mid-cycle refresh, three years after production commenced. The latest iteration checks most boxes, from exterior styling enhancements to additional gear inside, simplified trim levels, and powertrain upgrades, or better said downgrades, as it is now available with a single power unit.
First things first, let’s start with the visuals, which comprise a tweaked front end with new grille, available LED headlights, and redesigned fog lamps. The turn signals and DRLs are new as well, and so are the taillights and optional 17- and 18-inch wheels. Kia has topped it off with additional two-tone paint schemes, Surf Blue and Clear White, both with Fusion Black roofs.
Standard across the range on all versions save for the entry-level model is the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. And speaking of the grades, it is worth mentioning that the 2023 Kia Soul is offered in the LX, S, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Tech, as the X-Line and Turbo (including its powertrain) have been dropped altogether.
An LX Technology Package is part of the novelties, bringing a few safety gizmos such as the rear cross collision avoidance, and blind spot collision avoidance. The driver attention warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, forward collision avoidance assist pedestrian, high-beam assist, and rear occupant alert are standard on all variants. The GT-Line Technology Package features much more gear, from the LED headlights and taillights, to the navigation-based smart cruise control, radar- and camera-guided junction turning capability for the forward collision avoidance assist, and highway drive assist.
As we already mentioned, the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, making 201 hp and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque, is not part of the offering anymore. Instead, the 2023 Soul is offered exclusively with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit, which is still rated at 147 hp and 132 lb-ft (178 Nm), mated to the brand’s Intelligent Variable Transmission.
