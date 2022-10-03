2023 Kia Soul EV Launches in the UK With Revised Lineup

Facelifted for the 2023 model year, the Kia Soul EV prepares to reach UK customers from only £32,795 for the Urban grade with the medium-range battery. That’s $36,995 at current exchange rates, which isn’t shabby at all for a boxy crossover that promises up to 171 miles (275 kilometers) combined. If driven exclusively in the urban jungle, the WLTP rating levels up to 252 miles (406 kilometers) on a full charge of the 39.2-kWh battery.
Replenishing the lithium-ion pack from zero to 80 percent takes less than an hour as long as you can find an 80-kW rapid charger. Using a 7.2-kw home charger translates to 6 hours and 10 minutes from zero to 100 percent. Prospective customers who are unwilling to pay for a dedicated home charger will have to wait 18 hours. The Urban specification relies on a 100-kW (134-horsepower) electric motor that drives the front wheels with 395 Nm (291 pound-foot) of torque. Capable of reaching 97 miles per hour (156 kilometers per hour), the base spec hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 9.9 seconds.
In terms of standard equipment, Kia has got you covered with the likes of 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch OLED instrument cluster, all-round power windows, power and heated mirrors, automatic air conditioning, seven airbags, lots of active safety features, cloth upholstery, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats.
Scheduled to start deliveries this quarter, the redesigned Soul EV for the UK market is available in a better-equipped specification that features a long-range battery with 64 kWh on deck. Priced at £38,995 or $43,940 at current exchange rates, this fellow replaces the pre-facelift Maxx grade.
Up to 280 miles (450 kilometers) on the WLTP combined test cycle are promised. Although it features the same maximum torque as its lesser sibling, the Explore flaunts 150 kW (201 horsepower). These additional ponies enable a top speed of 104 mph (167 kph) and 7.9 clicks to 60 mph.
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment opens the list of standard equipment, along with seven years of connectivity services. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, black leather upholstery, power driver seat adjustment, satin chrome interior door handles, privacy glass, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, and a handful of more active safety features pretty much sum up the more desirable grade.
