2023 Kia Soul EV Launches in the UK With Revised Lineup

Facelifted for the 2023 model year, the Kia Soul EV prepares to reach UK customers from only £32,795 for the Urban grade with the medium-range battery. That’s $36,995 at current exchange rates, which isn’t shabby at all for a boxy crossover that promises up to 171 miles (275 kilometers) combined. If driven exclusively in the urban jungle, the WLTP rating levels up to 252 miles (406 kilometers) on a full charge of the 39.2-kWh battery.

6 photos