2024 Kia Sorento Goes Through the Virtual Facelift Procedure, Comes Out Haughty

It has been two decades since the South Korean automaker Kia first presented the original Sorento compact SUV. Oh my, how the times have changed, both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm.
Back in 2002, Kia was a relatively unknown Asian carmaker striving to make a name for itself with models such as the Sorento. The first generation, as a tribute to those times, lived until 2009 as a body-on-frame compact SUV. But the automaker was quick to catch the wind of crossover popularity.
And so, the second-generation Sorento morphed into a bigger mid-size crossover SUV to make way for the growing Sportage and capture an even wider pool of family SUV-oriented customers. The third iteration then adopted some additional big family features, like third-row seating, while the fourth and current generation is now a staple of the company’s fresh brand image.
But, of course, the automotive industry never sleeps and even the modern-looking MQ4 Sorento will soon need a fresh infusion of styling to keep up with the competition. According to the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have already imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced refresh for the Sorento CUV, that is going to happen sometime late next year, for the 2024MY.
No worries, though, as those who are impatient can also peek at the CGI goodies in advance, courtesy of the channel’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video embedded below. Do remember to take all this with a grain of salt (even if the digital illustrations are based on the latest spy shots) while you sift through the exterior front- and rear-three-quarters POVs, the subtle interior changes, the unofficial color palette, as well as the ‘Old vs. New’ comparison tucked at the end of the footage.
