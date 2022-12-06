Vlogger Christian Del Grosso’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII Becomes 'Internet Famous'

YouTuber Christian Del Grosso has just collaborated with West Coast Customs on a project, and their common goal was to make his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII as fierce as it gets. And spoiler alert, they got it.
Christian Del Grosso is a Canadian YouTuber and actor. He has over 2.5 million subscribers and almost 500 million views. He is also an actor, starring in productions like Willy's Wonderland, Internet Famous, or School Spirits.
And he also seems to be a car fan, specifically of JDMs. And that “till I die,” according to his Instagram comments. And he has just collaborated with the famous car customizing shop West Coast Customs on his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII.
The vlogger revealed he’s the proud owner of the Evo VIII in September 2021, sharing a photo of the sports sedan online. The car came with a dark green exterior and a carbon fiber hood, but it looks like Del Grosso wanted it to be even more fierce.
Now, the sports car features a widebody kit, side skirts, a new radiator grille, black aftermarket wheels from Volk Wheels, model TE37, and an APR Performance rear spoiler, among other changes.
The Lancer Evolution is the brand's flagship lineup, available from 1992 to 2016. The model had a lot of supporters thanks to its customizability and its involvement in the Fast and Furious franchise.
The Evolution VIII was in production from January 2003 to March 2005, and it packed a 2 .0-liter 4G63 inline-four turbocharged engine, rated at 276 horsepower (280 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. But, according to West Coast Customs, it did receive a little "boost," however, the shop didn't add the new figures.
Besides the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII, Christian Del Grosso also owns a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a BMW i8, and a Dodge Charger.
I have an Evo 8, yeah???? https://t.co/bdUF6Wxlhv pic.twitter.com/ApBDBwEOFH— christian delgrosso (@christiand) September 1, 2021