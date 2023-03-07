2024 Isuzu Elf Rolls Out With Dual-Clutch Transmission, EV Powertrain Available

The Isuzu Elf medium-duty truck was last redesigned from the ground up in December 2006 for the 2007 model year. The newly introduced seventh generation was long in the making, but definitely worth the wait given the improvements brought to the cab-over truck.
Premiered a few years back, the 4JZ1-TCS turbo diesel is the only engine available at launch. To be joined by the redesigned Isuzu Forward in the summer of 2023 for the 2024 model year, the seventh-generation Elf cranks out 148 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (make that 150 ps and 375 Nm) from a 3.0L four-cylinder powerplant.
The Japanese automaker’s most efficient medium-duty truck engine to date further sweetens the deal with a nine-speed transmission. It’s a dual-clutch setup, which makes it a first in the segment. Switching from a torque-converter automatic to a dual-clutch system translates to reduced torque loss, reduced shift shock, and quicker shifts for a better driving experience. Fuel economy and emissions are further improved by a stop/start system.
Also known as the N-series outside of Japan, the Elf will soon welcome a battery-electric powertrain. The zero-emission variant will be offered with a wide selection of cab options and gross vehicle weight ratings, beginning with the single cab and 3.5 tons (make that 7,716 pounds). At the other end of the spectrum, Isuzu highlights the wide cab and 7.5 tons (16,535 pounds).
The Elf EV standard cab and standard wheelbase comes with two battery packs totaling 40 kilowatt hours. The high cab levels up to three battery packs and 60 kilowatt hours in both standard wheelbase and long wheelbase. And finally, the wide cab with the long wheelbase is listed with five packs which total 100 kilowatt hours.
Regular charging and rapid charging systems are offered, and similar to the Pro Power Onboard system of the Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Elf EV can supply power to external equipment. Isuzu also waxes lyrical about a heat-pump air conditioning unit, joined by a standard-issue heated driver’s seat to reduce the energy consumption of the in-cab air conditioning. Sometime during fiscal year 2024, the Elf EV will further get special rear body applications (think garbage trucks), an Urban Transporter version, and a walk-through van.
Redesigned both inside and out, the Elf uses neutral tones and black throughout the cabin. Isuzu further makes a case for the most spacious cabin in the segment, integrated armrests, a 7.0-inch display flanked by the speedometer and tachometer, and more storage space.
Last but certainly not least, the Japanese automaker didn’t forget to integrate advanced safety and driver assistance features. The pre-collision braking system, for example, can automatically apply the brakes when the vehicle detects a possible collision with a pedestrian when turning in an intersection. Full-speed range adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, Driver Status Monitor, Emergency Driving Stop System, Driver Emergency Assist System, Adaptive Driving Beam, and the front blind spot monitor are the other highlights.
The Japanese automaker’s most efficient medium-duty truck engine to date further sweetens the deal with a nine-speed transmission. It’s a dual-clutch setup, which makes it a first in the segment. Switching from a torque-converter automatic to a dual-clutch system translates to reduced torque loss, reduced shift shock, and quicker shifts for a better driving experience. Fuel economy and emissions are further improved by a stop/start system.
Also known as the N-series outside of Japan, the Elf will soon welcome a battery-electric powertrain. The zero-emission variant will be offered with a wide selection of cab options and gross vehicle weight ratings, beginning with the single cab and 3.5 tons (make that 7,716 pounds). At the other end of the spectrum, Isuzu highlights the wide cab and 7.5 tons (16,535 pounds).
The Elf EV standard cab and standard wheelbase comes with two battery packs totaling 40 kilowatt hours. The high cab levels up to three battery packs and 60 kilowatt hours in both standard wheelbase and long wheelbase. And finally, the wide cab with the long wheelbase is listed with five packs which total 100 kilowatt hours.
Regular charging and rapid charging systems are offered, and similar to the Pro Power Onboard system of the Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Elf EV can supply power to external equipment. Isuzu also waxes lyrical about a heat-pump air conditioning unit, joined by a standard-issue heated driver’s seat to reduce the energy consumption of the in-cab air conditioning. Sometime during fiscal year 2024, the Elf EV will further get special rear body applications (think garbage trucks), an Urban Transporter version, and a walk-through van.
Redesigned both inside and out, the Elf uses neutral tones and black throughout the cabin. Isuzu further makes a case for the most spacious cabin in the segment, integrated armrests, a 7.0-inch display flanked by the speedometer and tachometer, and more storage space.
Last but certainly not least, the Japanese automaker didn’t forget to integrate advanced safety and driver assistance features. The pre-collision braking system, for example, can automatically apply the brakes when the vehicle detects a possible collision with a pedestrian when turning in an intersection. Full-speed range adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, Driver Status Monitor, Emergency Driving Stop System, Driver Emergency Assist System, Adaptive Driving Beam, and the front blind spot monitor are the other highlights.