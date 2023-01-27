ADAS

Back in July 2021, the Yokohama-based outfit began production of interim 2022 model year N-Series diesel trucks and their Chevrolet-branded counterparts. Marketed as the Low Cab Forward, the Chevrolet variant is a cab-over commercial vehicle available in many flavors. The lineup kicks off with the 3500, which uses a small block, whereas the 7500 XD comes with a 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six diesel.Unlike the initial batch of 2022 models, the interim 2022 model year is equipped with electronic stability control as standard.technology is optionally available. Back in August 2022, the company received a question from an independent upfitter who intended to extend the wheelbase of an N-Series. More specifically, the upfitter in question wanted to know if the ADAS camera needed recalibrating.Through September 2002, various engineering and product planning employees looked into this concern. Isuzu needed an answer real quick because the Japanese manufacturer also offers a factory option to have the frames extended from 176 to 200 or 212 inches (4,470, 5,080, and 5,385 millimeters).One more investigation later, Isuzu North America Corporation confirmed in December 2022 that subject vehicles could be affected by a lack of ADAS camera recalibration. In the first week of January 2023, the company received confirmation that themodule – which includes the ESC function - also needed recalibrating. On the upside, Isuzu hasn’t received any field reports on this problem.Thewas informed that no fewer than 242 trucks will be called back, starting with eight examples of the NQR Class 5 diesel truck. The remainder consists of 172 examples of the NRR, 2 units of the Chevrolet Low Cab Forward 5500 HD, 41 units of the 5500 XD, and 19 examples of the Hino S52 diesel truck.Due to incorrect calibration of the ADAS camera and ABS module, owners of subject vehicles may experience a delayed activation of the automatic emergency braking system when driving in a curve. Themay reduce the following distance by 8 to 10 meters (26 to 33 feet), and ESC may activate incorrectly as well.Dealers were informed of this problem a few days ago, including Chevrolet and Hino dealers. Affected owners, on the other hand, will be notified by first-class mail no later than March 10th, 2023. The Japanese manufacturer isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries associated with this issue.As a brief refresher, the most capable N-Series diesel is the NRR Class 5 thanks to a gross vehicle weight rating of 19,500 pounds (8,845 kilograms). Over at Chevrolet, the Low Cab Forward 7500 XD offers 33,000 pounds (14,969 kilos), mirroring theof the Isuzu FVR diesel truck.