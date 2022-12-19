Enough to the Moon and Half Way Back, This Isuzu D-Max Has Logged Some Miles

At roughly 24,901 miles (40,075 km) in circumference, the earth is one big round ball to be sure. Imagine if you had a vehicle built in 2014 that has logged enough miles to have circumnavigated the globe 14 times and is still going strong.
That is exactly what the marketing folks at Isuzu discovered about one such vehicle in the UK. The company had set out to find the highest mileage Isuzu vehicle still on the road in the UK by way of its company's social media channels. After all, there is no better way to market a vehicle and attest to its ruggedness and longevity than a real-time testimonial.
As it turns out, the effort revealed a certain 2014 Isuzu D-Max Eiger 2.5 Turbo-Diesel that won the prize with an astonishing 351,364 miles (565,465 km) on the dial.
Owned by vehicle sales and service dealer Aston Melton Mowbray, the manual transmission truck was originally purchased from Bob Gerard Isuzu in Leicester and is still used daily for towing and other business-related means throughout the UK.
What's more is this Isuzu workhorse having averaged 43,750 miles (70,408 km) per year has not required any significant repairs aside from a rear differential issue in 2021 and is running on the original engine, transmission, and other major components. A second D-max owned by the company has logged over 200,000 miles (321,868 km) to date and has the same reliability record, proving the workhorse is not a fluke.
James Jeal from Aston Melton Mowbray said “When the business was looking for a vehicle capable of towing 3.5-tonnes on a daily basis back in 2012, we wanted something that would not only do the job but would also prove to be the most cost-effective for the business, at which time the Isuzu D-Max became the obvious choice. It’s extremely important for us to have vehicles we can rely on for our vehicle deliveries and the D-Max has been fantastic for our business, so much so that when we needed to add another tow vehicle to our fleet, we once again chose an Isuzu D-Max for the job.”
The Isuzu D-Max succeeded the Isuzu Rodeo in the UK in June of 2012 and was available in four different configurations, including an extended cab for the very first time. The D-Max is still being manufactured today and has a significant presence in Southeast Asian countries, as well as Europe and the U.S.
