Tesla Semi Trucks Operating for PepsiCo Will Only Drive 100-Mile Trips When Hauling Soda

Tesla has delivered the first batch of Semi trucks to its first customers, and recently PepsiCo Vice President Mike O’Connell revealed how the company plans to use the electric trucks. To everybody’s surprise, O’Connell said the trucks hauling heavier cargo would only drive 100-mile trips for now.
Tesla Delivery Day on December 1 marked the career start for the controversial Semi electric Class-8 truck. Pepsi plans to roll out 100 Semi trucks in 2023, with 36 trucks already assigned to its production facilities in Sacramento and Modesto. According to PepsiCo’s vice president, Pepsi will deploy the electric trucks to the central U.S. next, with the East Coast following in the second half of 2023.
Although not everybody agrees, Tesla Semi is touted as the truck that will change the transport industry forever. Nevertheless, one professional driver used rather strong words to show why the Semi was such a huge letdown from a driver’s standpoint. It won’t matter, though, because the companies will flock to order the electric truck if savings match expectations. Although UPS and Sysco have also reserved the trucks, PepsiCo is the first to have them in its fleet.
Tesla Semi trucks have already started to make waves on social media, with recent footage showing both Pepsi and Frito-Lay-painted trucks doing their jobs in California. This means that PepsiCo will soon have hard data to share about their operating costs, performances, and profitability. Sure thing, the industry is taking notes as we speak.
One thing they might find surprising is how PepsiCo is using them. According to a recent Reuters interview, the food giant will have different use-case scenarios for the trucks carrying soda bottles and cans for Pepsi as opposed to those hauling chips for Frito-Lay. It somehow makes sense because the chips are less heavy than soda. Nevertheless, the difference is staggering, with the soda-carrying truck only taking 100-mile (161-km) drives for now. On the other hand, the Frito-Lay trucks go on longer 425-mile (684 km) assignments.
It is unclear why Pepsi limits the trips for the Semi to such a short distance. Nevertheless, this is only temporary, as PepsiCo’s vice president said the soda truck would move to 400 to 500-mile trips soon. This might indicate that PepsiCo is still unsure of the Semi’s capabilities. Once it gets more data, it will start making the trucks’ jobs harder.
The fact that the Frito-Lay trucks transporting chips can go as far with battery to spare at the end of the trip is encouraging. According to Mike O’Connel, the trucks still have 20% percent battery left after a 425-mile journey, which means it offers slightly more than the advertised 500-mile range. Considering the nature of the cargo, it’s certain that the chips in the trailer did not bring the rig near its maximum 81,000-lb gross vehicle weight, though.
