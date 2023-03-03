2024 Ford Mustang GT500 Looks Digitally Slammed, Widebody When Murdered-Out

Now that we finally know almost everything about the seventh-generation, 2024 Ford Mustang, including the prices, maybe it is time to start asking more questions.
Such as – is the Blue Oval going to repeat the Bronco disaster, or have they learned their lessons regarding ultra-hyped model releases? Or are they going to have all the reliability and initial quality issues all over again? But we also have positive queries like: after EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse, what comes next? Most people will probably say that Ford would do well to show Stellantis they were wrong to send Dodge on the path of EV redemption so soon, to the tune of a feisty all-new Shelby GT500 iteration.
Alas, since no one really knows for sure what is going on behind the closed doors of the head-honcho corner offices, we can only wait and hope for something cool to succeed the S550 sixth generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and its 760-horsepower, hand-built 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 which is now only living inside the 700-hp Ford F-150 Raptor R high-performance pickup truck. Anyway, the waiting and hoping are for the real world.
Meanwhile, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is all about swift and decisive CGI action. As such, here is the virtual automotive artist running the hycade label on social media, who is back with yet another fancy reinterpretation of the 2024 Ford Mustang into a feistier S650 Shelby GT500 high-performance coupe. The initial POV envisioned a trio of concepts looking blue (with white stripes), as green as the grass (with neon lime accents), and pretty subtle in a dark gray hue.
But, of course, that was not the end of digital exposure, as this pixel master has a habit of rekindling his virtual love for a project, from time to time. As such, the next time we met with his dreamy Shelby GT500 was for a quick switcheroo with the white body plastered with blue stripes and for a ritzy dark burgundy shade to try and hide some of the most extreme features. That was quite hard, indeed, since the imagined muscle car was brimming with aero tricks and treats while riding thoroughly slammed and extra-widebody. Plus, that hood scoop and the compound wing at the back can never be unseen, ever again!
Anyway, now the time has come to put this project into the proper Americana aftermarket perspective by way of a full, all-black transformation. In certain customization and personalization circles they call this ‘murdered-out,’ and it is all because there are absolutely no shiny bits and pieces. Instead, everything on the exterior is dark, darker, or darkest – from the greenhouse to every aero detail (including the fresh version of that bonkers wing), and from the glossy black body to the wheels and even the brake calipers or the cross-drilled rotors.
