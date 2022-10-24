2023 Suzuki S-Cross Full Hybrid Flaunts EV Mode

Officially dubbed Full Hybrid, this powertrain combines a naturally-aspirated 1.5L engine with a 140V battery pack and inverter, a motor generator unit, a 12V lithium-ion battery, and a 12V lead-acid battery tasked with powering the lights, heating, air conditioning, and instrument cluster.The Full Hybrid boasts two switchable modes, Eco and Standard, with Eco increasing the frequency of electric driving. Standard operation tells the motor generator unit to assist the four-cylinder engine more frequently. Shared with the Dacia Duster-rivaling Vitara, this powertrain is complemented by the Auto Gear Shift automated manual transmission. A manual shift mode is featured thanks to steering wheel-mounted paddles.The Full Hybrid front-wheel drive achieves 54.3 combined miles per gallon according to Suzuki UK, which is 45.2 combined miles per gallon in the United States or 5.2 liters per 100 kilometers if you prefer the metric system. Pricing starts at £26,749 for the Motion trim level, whereas the range-topping Ultra grade with ALLGRIP all-wheel drive is £31,549. At current exchange rates, those figures convert to 30,150 and 35,560 U.S. dollars.Prospective customers of the Motion will be happy to hear that its 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system allows the user to connect their device through MirrorLink, Android Auto, or Apple CarPlay. The Ultra trim level improves to a 9.0-inch diagonal and 3D navigation, as well as cordless Apple CarPlay. The Motion is nicely equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps for the low and high beams, Traffic Sign Recognition, adaptive cruise control, a speed limiter, keyless entry and start, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, heated front seats, a rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, and no fewer than seven airbags.The top-of-the-line Ultra improves on the aforementioned list of standard features with leather upholstery, a panoramic sliding moonroof, and a 360-degree camera system. Prospective customers are presented with a grand total of six color options, namely a solid finish and five metallic finishes.