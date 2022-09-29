Tiny Suzuki Van Boasts a Superbike Engine, Making It a Ridiculous but Fun Build

What do you get when you combine a tiny Suzuki van with a superbike engine? Well, this unique and exciting project car. Let me tell you more about it!
It’s a 1991 Suzuki Super Carry, and it’s definitely not your usual tuner vehicle. Nine years ago, the owner, Mark, bought it from someone who added a Suzuki GSXF Bandit 1250 engine, and since then, he's done several modifications to it.
As soon as you lay your eyes on the van, you’ll probably notice there's something special about it. It has a beautiful Rizla blue that grabs your attention, and its rims are a nice touch. There’s also a large yellow sticker on its rear window, which goes hand in hand with the color and elements.
Mark added a GSXF minibike in the trunk, just for show, because why not? What’s more, he kept the bike’s tank inside the van, which is directly connected to the engine. That’s why he usually gets a few odd looks at the gas station when he brings the fuel nozzle into the van. He says that a full tank used to cost about £10 ($10.8), but now it’s more than doubled to 24 pounds ($25.9). There are also some vents on the side of the vehicle, which feed air into the engine.
The new setup outputs 120-150 HP (89-112 kW) to its rear wheels, a significant upgrade from the stock 70 HP. The van weighs just under 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs.) and does 20-70 mph (32-112 mph) in 10.6 seconds. Admittedly, it’s not that speedy, but I bet it feels much faster when on board. It features a sequential six-speed gearbox with no reversing capabilities, so an extra hand is helpful when Mark needs to park the car. He says that he plans on adding reverse gear sometime in the future.
Other notable details are the Recaro seats, the bike’s original dashboard, housed under the windshield, and a sporty steering wheel. The Yoshimura exhaust is quite noisy, so it’s good that other road users will hear him coming.
It’s refreshing to see such a unique and random build. Even after nine years of owning the conversion, you can still see the excitement on Mark’s face when he’s driving it. Some might think this is a waste of time and money, but I believe it doesn’t matter as long as it brings you joy. Check out the video below to see the car in action!
