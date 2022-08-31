Official: 2020 MotoGP Champion Joan Mir Joins Iconic Repsol Honda Team for 2023

Former MotoGP world champion Joan Mir has just signed a two-year contract with Honda and will race for the latter’s factory outfit, meaning the legendary Repsol Honda Team. Mir had been linked with Honda for a while now, and even stated that he was “very close” to agreeing on a deal during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.
Mir will race alongside six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, at the same time replacing Pol Espargaro, who’s on his way back to KTM – the latter will join the rebranded Tech 3 GasGas team in 2023, as per Motorsport.
Aside from Mir, Honda has also obtained the services of another Suzuki rider in Alex Rins, who signed directly with HRC and will race for LCR next year (also on a two-year contract). Rins will replace Alex Marquez, who’s on his way to joining Gresini.
With Mir now at Honda, all factory team seats have been filled for next season. The only remaining seats are with Tech 3 GasGas, VR46 Ducati, RNF Aprilia and one more at LCR Honda.
“I am very excited to officially announce that I will join the Repsol Honda Team next year,” said Joan Mir in an official statement.
“Thanks to HRC for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to defend these historic colors, which are full of history and world titles. We will take advantage of all my experience accumulated over the years in MotoGP with Suzuki to contribute as much as possible to the project and to fight together to become world champions again.”
“Now it’s time to continue focused on my recovery to return to the circuits as soon as possible and have a great end of the season with Team Suzuki Ecstar.”
Unfortunately for Mir, he won’t be taking part in the Misano Grand Prix (next on the calendar) after fracturing his right foot back in Austria.
