Suzuki Hayabusa, SV650 and SV650X Now Available with New Color Schemes

Suzuki has unveiled new color schemes for the Hayabusa, as well as the SV650 and its SV650X sibling. For example, the third generation Hayabusa is now available with a new dark gray aesthetic, featuring striking red accents.
However, you can also get a revised white edition with bolder blue details, or an all-black variant, if you prefer a stealthier-looking bike, that is – mind the chrome trim though.
This latest Hayabusa variant was unveiled last year, featuring sharper overall styling compared to its predecessor, but remaining instantly recognizable as a ‘Busa. It also comes with a revised chassis, and an updated 1,340 cc four-cylinder engine (with more power and torque than before).
It boasts a comprehensive suite of electronic gizmos and aids, such as a TFT display positioned between analogue dials, multiple selectable power modes, a bi-directional quick-shifter, lean angle-sensitive ABS, hill hold, ten traction control modes, three launch control modes and cruise control. Not a bad way to get around, I’d say.
Moving on to the SV650, it gets a trio of updated colorways for 2023. For starters, both the gray and black models feature a gray trellis frame and red wheels, whereas the dark blue variant comes with a bronze frame and wheels (also available on the black model). As for the SV650X, it will be available with a new metallic silver aesthetic.
Quick history lesson: the SV650 is Suzuki’s original middleweight naked model, having first appeared back in 1997. It’s powered by a 645cc V-twin unit and it’s good not just for newer riders but also experienced ones – it still packs enough of a punch in a straight line and it’s reasonably priced.
Speaking of which, the Hayabusa retails for £16,999 ($19,600) in the UK, while the SV will set you back £6,999 ($8,000) and £7,399 ($8,500), respectively, for the 650X variant.
This latest Hayabusa variant was unveiled last year, featuring sharper overall styling compared to its predecessor, but remaining instantly recognizable as a ‘Busa. It also comes with a revised chassis, and an updated 1,340 cc four-cylinder engine (with more power and torque than before).
It boasts a comprehensive suite of electronic gizmos and aids, such as a TFT display positioned between analogue dials, multiple selectable power modes, a bi-directional quick-shifter, lean angle-sensitive ABS, hill hold, ten traction control modes, three launch control modes and cruise control. Not a bad way to get around, I’d say.
Moving on to the SV650, it gets a trio of updated colorways for 2023. For starters, both the gray and black models feature a gray trellis frame and red wheels, whereas the dark blue variant comes with a bronze frame and wheels (also available on the black model). As for the SV650X, it will be available with a new metallic silver aesthetic.
Quick history lesson: the SV650 is Suzuki’s original middleweight naked model, having first appeared back in 1997. It’s powered by a 645cc V-twin unit and it’s good not just for newer riders but also experienced ones – it still packs enough of a punch in a straight line and it’s reasonably priced.
Speaking of which, the Hayabusa retails for £16,999 ($19,600) in the UK, while the SV will set you back £6,999 ($8,000) and £7,399 ($8,500), respectively, for the 650X variant.