Suzuki Hayabusa, SV650 and SV650X Now Available with New Color Schemes

14 Sep 2022, 09:31 UTC ·
Suzuki has unveiled new color schemes for the Hayabusa, as well as the SV650 and its SV650X sibling. For example, the third generation Hayabusa is now available with a new dark gray aesthetic, featuring striking red accents.
However, you can also get a revised white edition with bolder blue details, or an all-black variant, if you prefer a stealthier-looking bike, that is – mind the chrome trim though.

This latest Hayabusa variant was unveiled last year, featuring sharper overall styling compared to its predecessor, but remaining instantly recognizable as a ‘Busa. It also comes with a revised chassis, and an updated 1,340 cc four-cylinder engine (with more power and torque than before).

It boasts a comprehensive suite of electronic gizmos and aids, such as a TFT display positioned between analogue dials, multiple selectable power modes, a bi-directional quick-shifter, lean angle-sensitive ABS, hill hold, ten traction control modes, three launch control modes and cruise control. Not a bad way to get around, I’d say.

Moving on to the SV650, it gets a trio of updated colorways for 2023. For starters, both the gray and black models feature a gray trellis frame and red wheels, whereas the dark blue variant comes with a bronze frame and wheels (also available on the black model). As for the SV650X, it will be available with a new metallic silver aesthetic.

Quick history lesson: the SV650 is Suzuki’s original middleweight naked model, having first appeared back in 1997. It’s powered by a 645cc V-twin unit and it’s good not just for newer riders but also experienced ones – it still packs enough of a punch in a straight line and it’s reasonably priced.

Speaking of which, the Hayabusa retails for £16,999 ($19,600) in the UK, while the SV will set you back £6,999 ($8,000) and £7,399 ($8,500), respectively, for the 650X variant.

