2022 Suzuki S-Cross Revealed, It’s Nothing More Than a Heavy Facelift

kW

Similar to the outgoing model, the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is 4,300 millimeters long, 1,785 millimeters wide, and 1,585 millimeters tall. Even the wheelbase is identical at 2,600 millimeters, and the same can be said about the 1.4-liter Boosterjet four-cylinder turbo with 48-volt hybrid assistance.In this application, we’re dealing with 129 ps (127 horsepower) at 5,500 revolutions per minute and 235 Nm (173 pound-feet) of torque peaking at 2,000 through 3,000 revs. The motor generator assists the internal combustion engine with up to 10(13 horsepower) and 50 Nm (37 pound-feet) whenever necessary, especially under acceleration. Of course, the mild-hybrid drivetrain supports both hybrid and electric-only driving.From a standstill, pedal-to-the-metal acceleration will get you to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 9.5 seconds. Opting for the Allgrip all-wheel-drive system translates to 10.2 seconds, and customers are offered a choice between a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic.Scheduled to go on sale in Europe next month, the heavily facelifted S-Cross is gifted with “bold SUV styling” according to Suzuki. I admit it’s not a bad-looking car, but “vanilla SUV styling” would be my choice of words in this endless sea of crossovers that look very similar to one another.Capable of seating five adults and up to 430 liters (15.1 cubic feet) of luggage with the rear seats in the upright position, the S-Cross features a 360-degree camera system and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As ever, the third-generation model will be manufactured by Magyar Suzuki Corporation in Hungary.