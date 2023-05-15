2023 Kia EV6 Gets New Purchase and Lease Incentives in the US

Through July 5, the Kia EV6 is available stateside with three rather tantalizing lease and purchase incentives. For starters, qualified lessees can have the well-equipped Wind RWD for $499 per month for 36 months, with $4,999 due at signing.
Every single configuration of the all-electric sport utility vehicle is backed up by a $7,500 electric vehicle lease bonus. Last but certainly not least, buyers are presented with up to $3,750 of standard-rate finance cash for a brand-new EV6.
Joined at the hip to the Ioniq 5 and GV60, the EV6 is built around Hyundai's E-GMP vehicle architecture. The Electric – Global Platform is an 800-volt design available in either rear- or all-wheel drive. It supports 400-volt charging as well, and bi-directional charging (V2L) also needs to be mentioned.
The 2023 model year EV6 range kicks off with the Wind RWD at $48,700 sans taxes, which may seem like a lot. However, you do get plenty of stuff as standard, including five no-cost paint colors: Yacht Blue, Gravity Blue, Interstellar Gray, Steel Gray, and Runway Red. Vegan leather is also included, as are 19-inch alloys in black, heated and ventilated front seats, eight-way adjustments and two-way lumbar adjustments for the passenger seat, an onboard generator, and DC charging.
Capable of towing up to 2,300 pounds (1,043 kilograms), the EV6 in this particular specification belts out 225 horsepower and 228 pound-feet (310 Nm). Its 77.4-kWh battery is good for up to 310 miles (499 kilometers) of EPA-rated range. The only extra worthy of your hard-earned cash is the Wind Technology Package, which adds parking collision avoidance assist reverse, blind spot view monitor, remote smart parking assist, and the Surround View Monitor system for $1,500.
Opting for all-wheel drive means leveling up to the Wind e-AWD, which is $52,600 at press time. It's quite a big difference over its rear-drive sibling, but why? For starters, because it's pokier: 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet (605 Nm) on full song. It further boasts a range-preserving heat pump, as well as a heated steering wheel. The next step up is the GT-Line RWD that shouldn't be confused with the GT.
Think of it as a GT in appearance only, although there are subtle differences between it and the performance-oriented trim level. GT-Line interior and exterior touches, vegan leather and suede on the seats, and a sunroof pretty much sum up the highlights. The GT-Line AWD sweetens the deal with a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats, a heat pump, and 20-inch alloy wheels compared to 19s.
Available from $61,600 excluding destination charge and incentives, the GT upgrades to 21s and electronically-controlled suspension. It also rocks heated front bucket seats, variable-ratio steering, an electronic limited-slip differential out back, larger brakes with four-piston calipers up front, performance tires, and GT-specific design cues. The cherry on top comes in the form of 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet (739 Nm) of torque, hence Kia advertising the EV6 GT as the indirect successor of the Stinger GT.
