Kia EV6 Races Mustang Mach-E and Genesis GV60, Winner Then Drags BMW X4 M Competition

The EV6 and GV60 are two peas in a pod, with both of them featuring the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP electric vehicle architecture. They couldn't be more different in a straight line, though. Sam CarLegion had the opportunity of pitting them against each other, plus a Mustang-styled electric crossover that features a platform derived from the uninspiring Escape.
Despite its C2-based underpinnings, the Mustang Mach-E is nothing to scoff at. Dearborn's favorite son used every trick in the book to deliver a competitive product, including a dual-motor option and boost mode for the range-topping variant.
The Mustang Mach-E GT in the featured clip is the variant in question, but alas, the aforementioned boost mode leaves much to be desired. The problem is, Ford hasn't engineered this go-faster setting to last for the entirety of a quarter-mile brawl. The Mustang Mach-E GT also limits power from approximately 80 miles per hour (128.7 kilometers per hour), therefore limiting the vehicle's potential in the quarter mile.
With 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet (860 Nm) of torque on deck, the blue-painted crossover in the video below comes dead last in every single drag race, be it from a standstill or from a rolling start. Here's looking forward to the GE2 platform that will replace the C2-based GE1 of the Mustang Mach-E, an architecture designed from the outset for EVs.
Rather unsurprisingly, the Genesis GV60 in Performance attire settled for second place on all occasions. The heaviest crossover of the bunch at 4,862 pounds (2,205 kilograms) in this configuration, the luxury-oriented sibling of the Kia EV6 also flaunts a boost mode. Pressing the green button on the steering wheel summons 483 ponies – 54 more than usual – for 10 seconds. Torque climaxes at 516 pound-feet (700 Nm), up from 446 pound-feet (605 Nm) with boost mode off.
The final entry is the EV6 GT, which Kia markets as the indirect successor of the Stinger GT. As you're well aware, the South Korean automaker has pulled the plug on the Stinger due to abysmal sales and Kia's ongoing electrification strategy. Its range may be – there's no other way of saying it – woeful at 206 miles (331 kilometers) in the EPA's combined testing cycle, but its straight-line gusto is the real deal.
With 575 horsepower at its disposal, it's the pokiest of the lot as well. Those ponies helped the EV6 GT cross the finish line in 11.2 seconds, up nearly a second from the 12.1 of the GV60 Performance. As for the Mustang Mach-E GT, 12.6 clicks isn't bad either, especially given the crossover's curb weight.
The real challenge for the EV6 GT is the BMW X4 M Competition, a US-built crossover with a bonafide BMW M engine in the form of the S58. The B58-based sixer produces 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) on paper. This 3.0-liter mill cranks out more in practice, and so does the regular-production B58 of the M Performance X4 M40i.
Gifted with one of the best automatics in the biz and a ridiculously well-calibrated launch control system, the Bimmer is quicker off the line. Initially, that is. The EV6 GT immediately catches up and pulls away, keeping the X4 M Competition at bay over the course of the quarter mile.
Similar to the drag races against the Mustang Mach-E GT and GV60 Performance, the EV6 GT finishes in 11.2 seconds. The X4 M Competition ends up two-tenths behind, making it quicker than both the Mustang Mach-E GT and GV60 Performance. Pretty impressive for a D-segment sport utility vehicle with a six-cylinder lump under the hood, isn't it?
The real challenge for the EV6 GT is the BMW X4 M Competition, a US-built crossover with a bonafide BMW M engine in the form of the S58. The B58-based sixer produces 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) on paper. This 3.0-liter mill cranks out more in practice, and so does the regular-production B58 of the M Performance X4 M40i.
Gifted with one of the best automatics in the biz and a ridiculously well-calibrated launch control system, the Bimmer is quicker off the line. Initially, that is. The EV6 GT immediately catches up and pulls away, keeping the X4 M Competition at bay over the course of the quarter mile.
Similar to the drag races against the Mustang Mach-E GT and GV60 Performance, the EV6 GT finishes in 11.2 seconds. The X4 M Competition ends up two-tenths behind, making it quicker than both the Mustang Mach-E GT and GV60 Performance. Pretty impressive for a D-segment sport utility vehicle with a six-cylinder lump under the hood, isn't it?