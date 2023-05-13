Kia EV6 Races Mustang Mach-E and Genesis GV60, Winner Then Drags BMW X4 M Competition

The EV6 and GV60 are two peas in a pod, with both of them featuring the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP electric vehicle architecture. They couldn't be more different in a straight line, though. Sam CarLegion had the opportunity of pitting them against each other, plus a Mustang-styled electric crossover that features a platform derived from the uninspiring Escape.

24 photos Photo: Sam CarLegion on YouTube