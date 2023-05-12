2024 Ford Ranger Order Banks Opening May 2023, Build & Price Ready To Go Live As Well

The Ford Motor Company is feeling the heat in the mid-size truck segment. General Motors has two great pickups in the redesigned Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, but more importantly, the all-new Tacoma is right around the corner. The fourth-gen Taco is the most important rival of the 2024 model year Ford Ranger because it dominates the mid-size segment in the US.
With the TNGA-F-based Tacoma going live on May 19, the Blue Oval intends to steal the Japanese automaker's thunder by publishing the order guide and pricing information on May 15. The order banks are scheduled to open this month as well – likely on May 26 – and the online configurator is also ready to go. As per FoMoCo, the build & price tool will be live on May 31 at the latest.
The frame underpinning the all-new Ranger is closely related to the outgoing truck. Codenamed T6.2, the T6-based platform rolled out a few years ago with the sixth-generation Bronco. Not exactly a coincidence, the 2024 Ranger for the US will be manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, MI alongside the Bronco.
First and foremost, let's talk numbers. 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms) is the maximum towing capacity, whereas payload is rated at no more than 1,805 pounds (819 kilograms). Not bad, not great, but more than adequate for a midsizer. Other numbers that prospective customers should be aware of are 2.3, 2.7, and 3.0.
Those are the displacements for the base four-cylinder turbo, mid-range six-cylinder twin-turbo, and range-topping six-pot twin-turbocharged engine. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is closely related to what Ford uses in the Bronco, and the same can be said about the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 powerplant of Bronco Raptor origin.
Bear in mind, however, that we're dealing with 405 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) as opposed to 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) in the off-road sport utility vehicle. This difference couldn't matter less considering how big of a pricing difference there is between the Ranger Raptor and Bronco Raptor, namely $55,365 and $83,580 sans the destination charge.
At the other end of the spectrum, the base configuration is $32,565 for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. It makes the same 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) as before. As for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, 87 octane will net you 315 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of twist.
Both the 2.3 and 2.7 take regular unleaded, whereas the Raptor's engine is designed for 91 octane. All three are connected to a 10-speed automatic that Ford refers to as the SelectShift. Internally referred to as 10R, this box isn't the 10R80 of the previous Ranger. It's the 10R60 version, with 60 standing for up to 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of input torque. The Bronco uses it as well, and so does the Ranger-based Everest sport utility vehicle.
Listed with late summer availability on the automaker's US website, the 2024 Ford Ranger is certain to impress in other areas as well. On an ending note, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is listed with late fall 2023 availability.
