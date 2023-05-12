Check Out the 2024 Ford Ranger Trims Side-by-Side and Pick(up) Your Favorite

The global T6.2-based all-new generation Ford Ranger has been known since late 2021 all around the world. Still, only now the North American specification has joined it for the 2024 model year to mitigate the clear and present 2024 Toyota Tacoma danger.
Frankly, the recently introduced 2024 Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor must watch their mid-size pickup truck backs from various directions, as both are allegedly more expensive than most of their rivals. For example, the XL SuperCrew trim kicks off at $34,160, which is more than $3k above the corresponding 2023 Ranger. Additionally, you might want to look closer at the standard and optional features list because now many more amenities are included with the purchase, though only the Ridgeline and Gladiator are more expensive.
For example, the STX styling package, among other perks, is now standard. But what about the Ranger Raptor? Well, that one is said to start from a base MSRP of $56,960, which is a lot more than a 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 or 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and marginally higher than a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon while the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X is actually a tad more expensive. Alas, the Ranger Raptor has 405 horsepower and the desire to oppose the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter with all its EcoBoost might.
Now that we got the competition out of the way, let us consider a potential situation – none of the other options, including the D41 Nissan Frontier, Chevy Colorado plus GMC Canyon, Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator, or even the best-selling Toyota Tacoma, are good for you as there is only one possible choice, aka the 2024 Ranger. But the conundrum does not stop there, as you need to make up your mind between the XL, XLT, Lariat, and Ranger Raptor trims.
Since the pricing equation is out of the picture, for now – Ford only released the XL and Raptor's starting MSRPs, it all comes down to features and that subjective matter of which one looks best. And do not jump to say 'Raptor' just yet because the other three also have their charm. Well, this is precisely why we prepared a nice little comparison reel in the gallery above. As for the technical and miscellaneous details, the 2024 Ranger tries to daze and amaze from every angle.
Those POVs include the optional Integrated Box Side Step, the new fold-flat rear seats, the "class-exclusive" Pro Trailer Backup Assist system, up to 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster plus a 12-inch center touchscreen display, the optional Zone Lighting, and many more. Plus, let us not forget about the 270-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost, the 315-hp 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, and the mighty Raptor option. In the end, though, the choice is always yours – so which is your favorite?
