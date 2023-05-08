2023 Genesis GV60 Recalled Over Manufacturing Issue, Nearly 1.8k Units Affected

Wholly owned by Hyundai, luxury automaker Genesis offers three all-electric vehicles at press time. The smallest and most affordable of the bunch is the GV60, which is closely related to the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
Just under 1,800 units produced for the 2023 model year are called back in the United States of America for an issue attributed to Hyundai WIA, a core company within the Hyundai Motor Group. The three-letter acronym stands for World Industrial Ace, and said company also manufactures aerospace and military equipment.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that Hyundai WIA didn’t make certain Genesis GV60 rear driveshafts correctly. The jig tooling wasn't aligned properly during manufacturing, which resulted in abnormal stress points in said rear driveshafts. In other words, dual-motor vehicles may experience rear driveshaft failure.
Hyundai started investigating this concern two months ago, following multiple reports of driveshaft failures involving vehicles with the very same rear driveshafts as the GV60. No fewer than 333 vehicles were inspected, of which 29 exhibited rear driveshaft damage. Prior to the South Korean automaker's decision to issue a safety recall in the US of A, Hyundai was informed of an additional incident report from the UK market.
Hyundai is aware of five rear driveshaft failures involving the left rear driveshaft (part number 49800-CU000) and the right rear driveshaft (part number 49801-CU000). Dealers will be instructed to replace both driveshafts at no cost whatsoever to GV60 owners. The jig alignment was corrected in December 2022, and for extra peace of mind, Hyundai has also implemented magnetic particle testing.
Owners can expect recall notifications by first-class mail no later than June 25. In the meantime, checking the vehicle identification number online with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the easiest way to tell whether your GV60 is affected or not. Subject vehicles were produced for the 2023 model year between June 15, 2022 and February 10, 2023.
Slotted below the Genesis Electrified GV70 crossover and Electrified G80 sedan, the GV60 is available to purchase in 23 states at press time. Available to lease from $689 per month, the compact-sized crossover is available in two distinct flavors. The Advanced AWD opens the list at $59,290 excluding taxes and the federal tax credit, and the Performance AWD is $68,290.
Both variants feature lots of standard kit, and both of them leave much to be desired in terms of driving range. The 314-horsepower Advanced AWD is good for up to 248 miles (nearly 400 kilometers) between charging stops, whereas the 429-horsepower Performance AWD is EPA rated at 235 miles (nearly 380 kilometers).
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Performance requires about 5 percent more energy. Including charging losses, energy consumption is listed at 220 and 233 Wh/km on the combined test cycle.
