Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Has Only 5 Seconds of Maximum Power

Car tests are a fantastic opportunity for automotive journalists to know a vehicle better and also to discover things automakers decide to omit. The latest example came from Edmunds. When it compared a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance with a Tesla Model Y Performance, it noticed the Ford would lose power in certain parts of the track. The explanation is a 5-second limit Ford imposed on the electric SUV.
According to the manufacturer, that’s a safeguard to prevent the battery pack from depleting too fast. As Ryan Zumallen argues, that makes no sense for a car that is supposed to crave tracks. On top of that, the Performance bit of its name suggests lapping circuits is what this Mach-E GT was made for in the first place.
That artificial limitation was a real deal-breaker for Edmunds’ Reviews Editor. Zumallen was impressed with how much more composed and refined the Mach-E GT seemed in most situations. However, the weird 5-second barrier made him just prefer the Tesla. If Motor Trend's criterium in its Car of the Year award was a reference, it would be a massive letdown in “performance of intended function.”
That is pretty much the only advantage the sporty Model Y presented compared to the Mach-E GT Performance. The other one pertains to its manufacturer, not to the EV on itself: it is the Supercharging network, which allows any Tesla product to recharge in a seamless way anywhere it goes in the U.S.
When it comes to handling, the Ford did better. The Model Y Performance interior is pretty much the same as the most affordable trim offers. In Zumallen’s words, getting the 21-inch tires that come standard with this Tesla's top derivative is “signing up for punishment.” Around the track, the Model Y makes weird squeaks that make drivers wonder how solid the car really is.
Finally, the Ford gets more real-life range than the Model Y, despite Tesla stating that their car can reach 303 miles (488 kilometers) of range. When Edmunds bought its Model Y Performance, the EV maker said it could deliver 291 mi (468 km). The Mach-E GT Performance EPA range is 260 mi (418 km), but it achieved 272 mi (438 km) in Edmunds’ test. The Model Y Performance got 263 mi (423 km).
Even with all that, the Tesla won Edmunds’ comparison. Without the track tests, the Mach-E GT Performance would have probably beaten the Model Y Performance with no sweat. Show that to anyone that ever deems these evaluations unnecessary: knowledge is power. And you only get to know a car after driving it for quite a while.
