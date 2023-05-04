Kia Steps Into Its Software Defined Vehicle Era With the All-Electric EV9 SUV

Kia is looking to disrupt the EV industry with the recently announced EV9 SUV, which boasts outstanding efficiency and a competitive price tag. The company announced today that its Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) technology will be available on the EV9 via its on-demand and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
What will customers be able to do with this technology? They can remotely purchase and install new software functions based on their needs. The EV9 is the first of the Hyundai Motor Group's models to provide various digital services and features through the Kia Connect Store.
Hyundai aims to make all its products SDVs by 2025. In fact, Hyundai Motor Group announced the future roadmap for SDV at the Unlock the Software Age event. By 2030, the group aims to be one of the top three EV manufacturers in terms of EV sales.
But why has the company pushed toward a software-driven future? Well, Hyundai believes it can provide safe and comfortable freedom of movement. Furthermore, upgrading the software can improve vehicle functions and driving performance, thus offering more value to the company's customers via personalized experiences.
What allows these updates and upgrades to take place is the electric SUV's electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture. The wireless communication between the cloud server and the vehicle enables improvements to happen without the need for customers to visit a service center.
The introduction of the EV9 marks an important milestone in Kia's evolution into the SDV era. Unlike its predecessors, the EV9's OTA software update capabilities allow modifications and improvements to its convenience features, not only the car's core components.
Let's imagine you're a customer looking to optimize your EV9. All you need to do is access the Kia Connect Store, and you'll discover various features. For instance, you can opt for Remote Smark Parking Assist 2, which lets you park and exit your vehicle remotely, or the Highway Driving Pilot (HDV), which offers conditional Level 3 autonomous driving. Another option is the Lighting Patter – you'll get five different display modes for the two clusters of small cube lamps in front of the SUV.
One of the advantages of having an enhanced digital experience is that customers can select and purchase the features they desire whenever and wherever they want, as long as they have internet access to the Kia Connect website. The brand is placing increased emphasis on customers' individuality, so it offers personalized products and services. Moreover, Kia plans to offer other ways for customers to express their individuality, such as through sound, lighting, displays, and others.
Entertainment has also recently become a critical part of the customer experience in vehicles. In this regard, Hyundai Motor Group provides entertainment-related services, such as movies, games, and video conferencing, to make their cars essentially living spaces on wheels.
