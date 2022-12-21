2023 GMC Canyon MSRP Kicks Off at Over $38k, Significantly More Than Colorado's

Sure, many folks might argue that it is a better-looking and higher-equipped premium take on the mid-size pickup truck sector, but the venerable Tacoma is even cheaper. Alas, there is always a catch!
Right now, everyone interested in having great sales across the North American automotive market, needs to remember just four important words. The first one is ‘crossovers,’ the second is ‘SUVs,’ and the third is ‘trucks.’ Plus, any of them can also be mixed with ‘EVs’ just to be on the safer, sustainable side of the equation. As such, no wonder everyone is diligently taking care of all these crucial aspects of survival.
To better suit our purpose, let us talk about mid-size pickup trucks in general, first. America knows just one king for the segment, which is the venerable Toyota Tacoma. Its N300 third generation was introduced back in 2015 and went through a mid-life cycle facelift back in 2020. As such, the Japanese automaker is not exactly in a hurry to bring out the fourth iteration to market – at least not until it sorts out all these (chip) crises and whatnot.
Meanwhile, all its rivals decided to jump the all-new freshness gun and come up with their novelties, from the angular Nissan Frontier to the stylish Ford Ranger, and from the ubiquitous Chevy Colorado workhorse to its posher GMC Canyon sibling. By the way, speaking of the latter two, General Motors introduced both earlier this year, right in the middle of the heated summer.
As such, we have been patiently waiting for more details ever since. The latter have slowly perspired along the way, first with the news that both use the 31XX-2 platform, which is an evolution of the previous 31XX architecture installment featuring the same mid portion but with refreshed elements up front and around the back.
Then, we also heard the 2023 Colorado and Canyon will feature just one 2.7-liter turbo inline-four mill under the hood, to further streamline production. It would have three different power levels, starting at 237 hp and ending at up to 310 ponies, mated to an eight-speed automatic in 2WD or 4WD configuration. Last, but not least, finally came the pricing details.
Initially, just for the 2023 Chevy Colorado, available in a Crew Cab with a short box setup from an MSRP of $30,695 (excluding “tax, title, license, dealer fees, and optional equipment”), and now also for the 2023 GMC Canyon. The ritzy sibling of the mid-size GM pickup truck family comes with a higher MSRP of $38,095, a 61.7-inch (156.71 cm) box length, additional standard perks, and seating for five people.
That makes it significantly more expensive than its sibling, as well as the 2023 Toyota Tacoma, which kicks off at the $29,930 mark, for the Double Cab SR5 grade. However, there is also the proverbial catch – the 2023 GMC Canyon comes directly with the HO version of the 2.7L engine, churning out no less than 310 hp and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm), as opposed to 237 hp for the entry 2023 Colorado and just 159 hp for the 2.7-liter Tacoma!
