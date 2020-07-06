2023 Dodge Journey “SUV Revival” Rendered With American Styling, Italian Chassis

The Journey is a curious case of “what body style are we even talking about?” Not exactly a crossover and neither a station wagon, the people carrier with seating for up to seven is on its way out.
2020 is the final model year of the front- and all-wheel-drive MPV whose underpinnings are based on a 2005 platform co-developed with Mitsubishi and Daimler. Also known as the Fiat Freemont or Dodge JCUV, the Journey may not be dead for long. Word has it that FCA will bring in back in 2022 as a 2023 model.
Last year, Mopar Insiders (MI) quoted unverifiable sources about the SUV revival with Alfa Romeo underpinnings. In other words, the Giorgio platform would elevate the Journey to rear- and all-wheel drive. “HEMI power” has been mentioned as well, but do take these rumors with a grain of salt because FCA rarely delivers.
The biggest problem with the redesign of the Journey is the 50:50 merger with Groupe PSA. Alfa Romeo is understood to have borrowed French bits and bobs for the all-new Tonale crossover, leaving the Giulia and Stelvio as the only Giorgio-based models in the lineup. However, the plot does thicken from here on in.
Sergio Marchionne and a few other officials at Fiat Chrysler have over the years either confirmed or suggested that brands such as Dodge will borrow the Giorgio for rear-/all-wheel-drive applications. Even Maserati is developing a compact-ish crossover that will be manufactured in the same plant as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
This turn of events gives a bit of credibility to the Mopar Insiders report, but the question is, how will the all-new Journey look? Pixel artist Kleber Silva enters the scene with a rather tasteful rendering of the newcomer, featuring the face of the Charger SRT Hellcat and a black hood over white paintwork. The full-width taillights are unmistakably Dodge as well, emphasizing the SUV’s stance.
MI further mentions “styling heavily influenced by the Dodge Charger sedan,” elevating the rendering to something along the lines of a preview. The late Marchionne said that “the most natural application of the Alfa Romeo platform is the next [Jeep] Grand Cherokee,” and thanks to his quote, our expectations regarding the new Journey are sky-high.
