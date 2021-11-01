2023 Corvette C8 Z06 Undergoes Virtual Tuning, a Few Mods Can Go a Long Way

The digital universe is expanding at a speed nobody would have imagined a few decades ago. We've gone from using simple Email services and basic news websites to being addicted to Social Media. Less than 2 decades since the introduction of Web 2.0, Web 3.0 is just around the corner, whether you like it or not.
These days, understanding humanity takes more than just looking at what happens in the physical world. Our lives have become so intertwined with the digital world, that most people feel they'd go insane if the Internet would suddenly crash for good. There's more and more talk about blockchain, NFTs, and cryptocurrency these days. While older people are more suspicious of these changes, the younger generation is embracing them.
Moving into the digital world entirely sounds like a "Matrix" scenario for most, but are people actually capable of giving up on their day-to-day lives? But I feel that we should focus on the benefits that the digital world can provide. And we've seen how virtual tuning can lead to the development of some cool cars in real life, time and time again. With the launch of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, virtual artists were anxious to reveal their vision for the future.
We've seen what Khyzyl Saleem can accomplish several times in the past. Some of his 3D projects have made the transition to the physical realm, and those cars enjoyed plenty of success. Word has it that he has already built a widebody C8 Z06, but the announcement will most likely be made by those involved in building that car. Meanwhile, we get a perfect example of why less is sometimes more.
GM has revealed that future Z06 customers will be able to choose from a selection of 12 different colors. For his project, Kyza has chosen to go for "Accelerate Yellow". He probably needed a change from his red C5 Corvette and Mazda RX-7 FD. He applied the classic 2021 tuning recipe. That involves lowering and widening the car and also changing the wheels. He opted to use the Rotiform OZR, a set of which will set you back about $2,000.
The bodywork looks flawless, to say the least, but that front splitter looks like it could cause frequent headaches if you're driving around town. It's a good thing that you can get a front lift system for your C8 Corvette! Khyzyl hasn't mentioned anything about any potential engine upgrades, but then again most people are going to have enough fun with the stock setup either way. We've already seen a few twin-turbo C8s, and supercharged versions exist as well. But for the Z06 it will probably be enough to get a full exhaust system and enjoy it as it is.
