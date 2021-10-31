IND Distribution Shows Off British Racing Green BMW M4, All Set for SEMA

We've got a big week up ahead with the 2021 SEMA Show kicking off in Las Vegas! And several companies have already been showing off some of the vehicles that will be on display in their booths in a few days. As always, there's bound to be a mix of trucks, tuner cars, muscle cars, and exotics at the show. And one of the most interesting projects for this year was built in Lake Zurich, Illinois.
IND Distribution is celebrating 15 years since they opened up shop. With SEMA coming right up, they decided on building a G82 BMW M4 to mark the moment. The car started as a regular Alpine White M4, but it wouldn't be long until IND would work their magic on it. The car was immediately lowered using KW's height adjustable spring kit, and a series of BMW M Performance parts were brought into play as well.
A set of KW Variant 4 coil-overs was also installed on the car and having experienced the Variant 3 kit before, I know this is going to be an excellent upgrade. You'd tend to think that no further mods would be necessary for a car like this. But once you start modifying your car, down the rabbit hole you go. No SEMA car would be complete without a cool paint job or wrap. And IND drew inspiration from the -some will say legendary- AC Schnitzer CLS II.
Going British Racing Green on a German sports car may sound strange, but the result will make you forget about that in an instant. And the 20" BBS LM wheels would perfectly complement the new color, all while giving the car a sort of old-school feeling. Providing the soundtrack for the M4 is an Eisenmann exhaust, the kind of upgrade that is bound to have you abusing the throttle more often than you should.
As IND works closely together with a series of various parts manufacturers, this car would serve as a multi-brand display vehicle. With that in mind, Eventuri came on board the project, delivering their first G8X M3/M4 carbon fiber intake. IND has provided a short video of the build as well, but if you are eligible for a SEMA pass, we'd recommend you go over and see it with your own eyes!
A set of KW Variant 4 coil-overs was also installed on the car and having experienced the Variant 3 kit before, I know this is going to be an excellent upgrade. You'd tend to think that no further mods would be necessary for a car like this. But once you start modifying your car, down the rabbit hole you go. No SEMA car would be complete without a cool paint job or wrap. And IND drew inspiration from the -some will say legendary- AC Schnitzer CLS II.
Going British Racing Green on a German sports car may sound strange, but the result will make you forget about that in an instant. And the 20" BBS LM wheels would perfectly complement the new color, all while giving the car a sort of old-school feeling. Providing the soundtrack for the M4 is an Eisenmann exhaust, the kind of upgrade that is bound to have you abusing the throttle more often than you should.
As IND works closely together with a series of various parts manufacturers, this car would serve as a multi-brand display vehicle. With that in mind, Eventuri came on board the project, delivering their first G8X M3/M4 carbon fiber intake. IND has provided a short video of the build as well, but if you are eligible for a SEMA pass, we'd recommend you go over and see it with your own eyes!