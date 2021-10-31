Are EVs Cheaper to Keep than ICE Cars? Study Shows It’s Not That Simple

1965 Chevrolet Corvette Leaves Long-Time Storage with Unexpected Changes Under the Hood

Cars pulled from storage typically come in a rather challenging shape, and more often than not, they exhibit a worrying amount of rust and plenty of missing parts. 13 photos



Let’s start with the obvious and state the car appears to be quite a solid example of the 1965 Corvette. The rust doesn’t seem to be a problem this time, and eBay seller



The interior too looks very good, and only the driver’s seat appears to display some problems.



And now, let’s move our attention to what’s happening under the hood.



Everything sounds great for this Corvette, especially because the car’s condition has been preserved so impressively throughout all these years.



But on the other hand, the V8 now in charge of putting the wheels in motion is no longer original. The small block has apparently been replaced at some point, and unfortunately, the seller hasn’t shared any specifics on the reason.



If anything, the engine starts and runs properly, so it’s a solid replacement if you don’t mind the lack of the original unit.



Unsurprisingly, this Corvette doesn’t come cheap, but on the other hand, the asking price seems to be rather ambitious, especially given the change under the hood. The seller hopes they could get $60,000 for the car, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be interested in another deal.



