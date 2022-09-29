2023 BMW XM Gets Digital Facelift. Some Things Just Can't Be Fixed, Only Avenged?

More on this:

1 BMW XM Reporting In for Hauling Duty, Notice Anything Strange?

2 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Gets the Digital Excursion Treatment, Looks Hefty

3 Widebody Porsche 911 Dwelling Around Mercedes’ Dealership Looks Quite Indecent

4 2023 BMW M2 CSL Design Proposal Looks Like It Was Styled With an Ax

5 2023 BMW XM Donates Less Cringey Parts to Help Deliver a Virtual M760e Touring