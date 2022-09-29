2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Gets the Digital Excursion Treatment, Looks Hefty

Once, more precisely between 1999 and this very month of 2005, Ford was actively trying to compete with the humongous, iconic Chevy Suburban – and its GMC Yukon XL sibling, of course.
Back then, Blue Oval fans had the option of an enclosed Super Duty that did not live according to the heavy-duty pickup truck lifestyle but rather preferred to be called an HD full-size SUV. And it naturally had an adventure-inducing name, the Ford Excursion.
Big and brawny, it was the largest and most overweight SUV in production. It was directly sourced from the F-250 and mostly lived a quiet North American life over a single generation (2000 to 2005 model years and a short-lived 2006MY in Mexico). Alas, even that brief period was enough to garner some fans, and some of them remember the hulking SUV even today.
Even more so because Ford has just greenlit the first official details regarding the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, complete with a new 6.8-liter V8 and an upcoming high-output diesel mill. Naturally, that also attracted the attention of the virtual automotive artist realm. And Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle our car dreams, quickly CGI-cooked a big SUV out of the latest and (arguably) greatest Super Duty.
Thus, meet the unofficial revival of the Ford Excursion nameplate, which naturally piggybacks on the 2023 Super Duty without any CGI remorse. Most of the pickup truck’s cues are still present and accounted for, especially at the front, while the main digital changes kick off from the C-pillar level. There, a cavernous trunk space appears, seemingly ready to engulf a third and even a fourth set of seats or all the party amenities one can think of when going to a tailgating event. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
