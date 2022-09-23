2023 Audi e-tron Facelift Previewed With Colorful Touches

Based on a concept vehicle revealed at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Audi e-tron went official in September 2018. Deliveries began the following year with abysmal demand for the MLB Evo-based crossover.
Slotted between the Q5 and Q7 in terms of length, the all-electric model is currently produced in Belgium and China in two variants: a five-door SUV and a coupe-styled SUV. The latter is marketed Sportback, similar to how Audi calls the five-door variant of the A5. Less efficient than a Tesla Model X in summer driving, the Audi e-tron was also subjected to a safety recall.
In extreme cases where moisture gets into the battery compartment, the e-tron 55 quattro could experience a thermal event. Three years ago, Audi recalled precisely 1,646 examples of the breed in the U.S., in addition to 232 units in Canada. The remedy came in September 2019 in the guise of a so-called “robustness package” designed to seal the wiring harness that connects the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery to the high-voltage electronics.
Last year, Audi sold 7,429 units of the e-tron stateside and 20,755 units in Europe, which is a drop in the bucket compared to the increasingly popular Tesla Model Y. The introduction of a third electric motor didn’t help either, which is why the premium brand has refocused on the mid-cycle refresh.
Spied on many occasions, the 2023 model year Audi e-tron has been previewed by the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt with specially designed camouflage that looks rather interesting. The bright orange on the front grille is especially riveting, giving the e-tron a youthful appearance.
Audi hasn’t mentioned any technical details regarding the facelift, nor do we know for certain what’s in the offing. The rumor mill suggests a rename to Q8 e-tron, which seems like a good idea given that the combustion-engined Q8 features a similar footprint, including overall length and wheelbase.
What the e-tron truly needs is better efficiency and more driving range; otherwise, Audi will struggle convincing people to buy it over a Tesla Model Y or the likes of the Genesis GV60 and lesser EVs from lesser brands.
Hitting the streets. Get ready for exclusive impressions of a new all-electric challenger. The Audi e-tron prototype shows what the future of e-mobility looks like.#Audi #FutureIsAnAttitude #prototype #ecannonball #ecb #ecb22 #FeelTheEnergy pic.twitter.com/PQNDf6AUEe— Audi (@AudiOfficial) September 23, 2022