Audi e-tron Sportback Facelift Spied in Winter Conditions, Bigger Range Expected

Audi is preparing a facelift of its e-tron and the Sportback body style will also get the new look. Fortunately for us, our spy photographers have supplied us with yet another set of photos of the prototype as it undergoes testing in winter conditions.
With each update in an electric vehicle's range, even in facelifts, engineers struggle to improve efficiency. The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will make no exception to this "rule," as they will get more efficient motors, as well as improvements in battery management systems and even bigger batteries.
From a distance, the Audi e-tron facelift, along with the e-tron Sportback facelift can be spotted as being different from their siblings by having a new front grille, as well as a redesigned headlight cluster. The front bumper has been modified accordingly, while the rear also comes with a few new lines.
While it is concealed by camouflage, the new design of the front fascia of the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback (pictured in this article) makes it look more like the Q4 e-tron, as well as the Q6 e-tron. In other words, we are referring to the uniformization of the styling in Audi's electric SUV range.
Changes are expected in the interior, as well, but these will be more subtle, as we are discussing a facelift, after all. The biggest changes, however, are the ones we cannot see, as they are concealed under the body, as well as in the software that makes everything work.
Sources have claimed that the upgrades made to the powertrain, which are expected to arrive with the facelift, will bring the range estimate to 373 miles (ca. 600 km) in the WTLP combined cycle. Do not quote us on those figures, as these are estimates made by sources, which means that the production-spec model may not have the described characteristics.
The biggest part of the update would come from a new battery pack, while changes to the engines and operating software would round things up. Due to the sloped roof and improved aero of the Sportback, this model would be the one with the biggest range in the e-tron lineup.
