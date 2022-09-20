B4 Audi RS 2 Avant Morphs Into Bonkers, Patina-Infused Adventure Station Wagon

Just like in the real world, even virtual automotive artists have preferences. Some love the Americana ways more than anything, others only care for outrageous CGI mashup transformations, and a few mostly have eyes for the vintage stuff.
SPLEEN, the Eschwege, Germany-based automotive CGI and photography artist better known as spleen.vision on social media, has now fully returned to vintage love projects. So, after last seeing an old E21 BMW 3 Series that was transformed into a bagged ‘Bimmer’ that felt ready for some underground widebody wars, a few old-school developments were going on in his new digital studio environment.
A crimson Ferrari Maranello was stanced on deep turbofan wheels, a “boring” VW Golf Mk1 dropped low and yellow on mega-wide track tires, and a dark and menacing BMW E9 coupe became his vision for the Bat’s ride. But now, there is a little bit of an outdoorsy atmosphere, finally. And this is all because the pixel master has prepared an ‘Audi Adventure Wagon’ for us.
Not just any Audi station wagon, though, as we are dealing with a patina-infused B4 Audi 80 flagship – the one and only RS 2 Avant! Only that such an estate has nothing to do with the classic limited edition, high-performance Audi five-door whereabouts – at least not when riding on big wheels shod in tractor-style tires and sporting a rusted snorkel.
Well, at least we know that his imagination has run rampant with the thought of a RS 2 Avant becoming the companion for dirty off-road adventures. Hopefully, the 2.2-liter inline-five turbo can hypothetically breathe fine through the little aid and put to good 4x4 use the quattro drive when sending its 311 ponies via the six-speed manual transmission. Oh, it is merely wishful thinking, you say?
