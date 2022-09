B4 Audi RS 2 Avant Morphs Into Bonkers, Patina-Infused Adventure Station Wagon

SPLEEN, the Eschwege, Germany-based automotive CGI and photography artist better known as spleen.vision on social media, has now fully returned to vintage love projects. So, after last seeing an old E21 BMW 3 Series that was transformed into a bagged ‘Bimmer’ that felt ready for some underground widebody wars, a few old-school developments were going on in his new digital studio environment.A crimson Ferrari Maranello was stanced on deep turbofan wheels, a “boring” VW Golf Mk1 dropped low and yellow on mega-wide track tires, and a dark and menacing BMW E9 coupe became his vision for the Bat’s ride. But now, there is a little bit of an outdoorsy atmosphere , finally. And this is all because the pixel master has prepared an ‘Audi Adventure Wagon’ for us.Not just any Audi station wagon, though, as we are dealing with a patina-infused B4 Audi 80 flagship – the one and only RS 2 Avant! Only that such an estate has nothing to do with the classic limited edition, high-performance Audi five-door whereabouts – at least not when riding on big wheels shod in tractor-style tires and sporting a rusted snorkel.Well, at least we know that his imagination has run rampant with the thought of a RS 2 Avant becoming the companion for dirty off-road adventures. Hopefully, the 2.2-liter inline-five turbo can hypothetically breathe fine through the little aid and put to good 4x4 use the quattro drive when sending its 311 ponies via the six-speed manual transmission. Oh, it is merely wishful thinking, you say?