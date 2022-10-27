2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Spied With Tonale-Like Headlights and It's Sexier Than Ever

Alfa Romeo is planning on giving the Giulia some visual updates for its mid-cycle refresh, which will come eight years after production kicked off at the Piedimonte San Germano facility in Italy, assuming that it is due in 2023.
Several prototypes of the brand’s premium compact sports sedan have been snapped in the open these past few months. The latest to have become the focus of the camera lens came from Gabetz Spy Unit, and shows a tester dressed in heavy camouflage all around.
Still, despite the vinyl stickers with their trippy pattern, it is still clear that the facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia will get new headlights. These are much slimmer than the ones of the current iteration, and appear to have been inspired by those of the Tonale. They have an almost identical DRL signature, and give the car a more modern presence, not to mention a sexier-than-ever look.
Not much seems to have changed at the back for now, where it still has identical bumper, diffuser, tailpipes, reflectors, and trunk lid. Nonetheless, the taillights were blacked out, and by the time it makes its way to the market, we expect it to feature other visual novelties. The color palette and wheels should be updated as well.
We have yet to catch a glimpse of the cabin, but if anything, Alfa Romeo might give it new switchgear. At the same time, it could receive a new infotainment system, and perhaps a digital instrument cluster. Whatever the Italian company does to it here, it will be carried over to the Stelvio too.
In all likelihood, the facelifted Giulia will be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines, as the automaker is going all-electric by 2027. As a result, its successor, which has been confirmed, will wave goodbye to powertrains powered by dead dinosaurs.
Still, despite the vinyl stickers with their trippy pattern, it is still clear that the facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia will get new headlights. These are much slimmer than the ones of the current iteration, and appear to have been inspired by those of the Tonale. They have an almost identical DRL signature, and give the car a more modern presence, not to mention a sexier-than-ever look.
Not much seems to have changed at the back for now, where it still has identical bumper, diffuser, tailpipes, reflectors, and trunk lid. Nonetheless, the taillights were blacked out, and by the time it makes its way to the market, we expect it to feature other visual novelties. The color palette and wheels should be updated as well.
We have yet to catch a glimpse of the cabin, but if anything, Alfa Romeo might give it new switchgear. At the same time, it could receive a new infotainment system, and perhaps a digital instrument cluster. Whatever the Italian company does to it here, it will be carried over to the Stelvio too.
In all likelihood, the facelifted Giulia will be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines, as the automaker is going all-electric by 2027. As a result, its successor, which has been confirmed, will wave goodbye to powertrains powered by dead dinosaurs.