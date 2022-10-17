2023 Acura RDX Adds Complimentary AcuraLink and Maintenance Package, Starts at $41,350

Redesigned in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the RDX is best described as the fancier sibling of the CR-V. Originally priced at $37,300 excluding destination charge, the Acura RDX costs $41,350 for model year 2023.
That represents a $750 difference compared to the previous year, which isn’t a huge deal for the guys and gals in the market for a premium-oriented crossover. The reasons Acura hiked up the starting price come in the guise of complimentary AcuraLink and a complimentary Maintenance Package.
AcuraLink’s most basic connectivity package includes the likes of a digital owner’s manual, roadside assistance, recall notifications, and vehicle health report. The Security Package, which is free for three years, adds enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, emergency call, and personal data wipe. The Remote Package sweetens the deal with remote start & stop, remote lock & unlock, security alarm alert, geofence alert, find my vehicle, speed alert, destination by voice, as well as Amazon Alexa.
The Acura Maintenance Package is a two-year affair, or 24,000 miles (just under 40,0000 kilometers), whichever of the two comes first. The complimentary maintenance plan covers factory-scheduled maintenance as indicated by the Maintenance Minder system. This maintenance plan includes oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspections.
A grand total of eight configurations are offered for the 2023 model year, starting with the $41,350 base trim level mentioned earlier. The SH-AWD is $43,550 plus $1,195 destination charge, followed by the front-wheel-drive $44,000 Technology Package and front-wheel-drive $47,000 A-Spec. At the other end of the spectrum, customers have to shell out at least $53,350 for the AWD-equipped RDX A-Spec with Advance Package.
Facelifted for 2022, the RDX soldiers on with a familiar 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 272 horsepower and 280 pound-foot (380 Nm) between 1,600 and 4,500 revolutions per minute. A 10-speed automatic transmission, 19- or 20-inch wheels, available adaptive damping, a 10.2-inch center display, and AcuraWatch also need to be mentioned.
