2023 Acura Integra Manual Costs $8,500 More Than 2022 Honda Civic Si

Let’s take a minute for a chance to catch our breath. Done? Then let’s hop on the Honda website to see how much the Civic Si currently goes for.



At $27,300 excluding taxes, we’re dealing with a simply insane difference of $8,500 between the manual-only Civic Si and Integra A-Spec Technology Package Manual. Hence the "paywall" employed in the previous paragraph.

Between the base trim and range-topping manual, the Integra can be had as the A-Spec and A-Spec with Technology Package for $32,800 and $35,800, respectively. The latter mirrors the sticker price of the stick-shift gearbox.All four grades come with the Acura Maintenance Program, which covers factory-scheduled maintenance as indicated by the five-door liftback’s Maintenance Minder. The complimentary program includes oil changes and filter changes, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections for two years or 24,000 miles (38,624 kilometers). What’s more, it’s fully transferable.AcuraLink services also need to be mentioned, three years at no cost whatsoever. Gifted with a frameless grille featuring an illuminated emblem, the first-ever turbocharged Integra is rocking exactly the same 1.5-liter engine and output figures as the Civic Si. More specifically, the automaker quotes 200 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of peak torque between 1,800 and 5,000 revolutions per minute.As much as the company deserves to be criticized for the paywalled manual, bear in mind that it’s the only premium-oriented compact available with a manual in the United States of America. The A3, CLA-Class, and 2 Series Gran Coupe come with two-pedal transmissions in this part of the world.The only liftback in the segment flaunts a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit instrument cluster while the head-up display is reserved for the A-Spec with Technology Package. The range-topping grade also boasts a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Qi-compatible wireless charging, as well as ELS Studio 3D premium audio.