Acura Integra Shows Honda Type R Wagon Back to Make M3 Touring Green With Envy

Right now, it seems BMW cannot get enough of station wagons in its 3 Series life, whether those are of the villain-capturing variety or the high-performance M3 Touring breed. But with a little help from a CGI expert, here is something JDM to make it green with envy...
As a proud owner of a German station wagon, I have nothing against BMW diligently preparing the 2023 3 Series Touring Police car. And I will even give them a reluctant hall pass for blatantly tiring us with so many darn M3 Touring teasers instead of officially unveiling it at long last. However, I also must bow in front of JDM evidence that sometimes sporty Estate models could make the Bavarians (and possibly other rivals) a bit green with envy.
Sure, the reference also comes from the elegant shade deployed by Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who might be waiting for a feisty summer road trip season more than anyone. Of course, he needs to continue his “Touring the world!” periplus and give us as many station wagon or Shooting Brake transformations as digitally or humanely possible. Sometimes, these wishful thinking morphing shenanigans even come on repeat.
Like it is the case now with this 2023 Acura Integra that transitioned from the real-world five-door liftback body style to a Honda Integra Wagon life, quite possibly of the Type R variety, if we are to lend credence to the associated hashtags. Fans of Acura’s reinvented fifth-generation Integra and of this pixel master’s social media reel will quickly notice that this is not the first time we have seen this idea put into CGI practice.
Alas, the previous time and despite the numerous POVs, the prolific author did not highlight the family-oriented yet feisty Integra Tourer from the rear. Now, just as the Acura/Honda switched hues to a lighter and more impressive green hue, the problem was solved and we can ogle at will at the way its taillights “match the wagon form,” as someone from the audience perspicaciously noticed.
